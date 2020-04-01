The Lancaster County District Attorney's office hasn't made a valid case why autopsy records in the 2003 death of federal prosecutor Jonathan Luna should remain sealed, attorneys for LNP Media Group argue in seeking their access.

The publisher of LNP|LancasterOnline has been seeking the records for some time; last fall, county officials had maintained they weren't in the coroner's possession. However, in late January, they were discovered in the county archives.

District Attorney Heather Adams then moved to seal them, arguing "the release of the coroner records and papers of Jonathan Luna poses a threat of substantially hindering or jeopardizing the ongoing investigation."

President Judge David Ashworth ordered them sealed in February and, in early March, allowed LNP to seek their access.

LNP attorneys, in a recent court filing, said if the records don't contain new information, "it is highly unlikely there would be any law enforcement interest which would be harmed by their release. The privacy interests which otherwise may justify withholding back specific details are also undermined or, as in this case, bolstered by the chance to clarify the public record which has so potentially tarnished Mr. Luna’s reputation."

Luna's unsolved death is one of the most mysterious and high-profile slayings in modern Lancaster County history. Luna, 38, a prosecutor from Baltimore, was found dead around daybreak Dec. 4, 2003, in a stream by Dry Tavern Road in Brecknock Township; The married father of two had been stabbed 36 times.

At the time, Lancaster County's coroner ruled his death a homicide, but federal authorities eventually said Luna committed suicide. The county's homicide ruling still stands.

The district attorney's office declined comment Wednesday on LNP's filing.

LNP's attorneys contend that the district attorney's reasons to support the records' sealing are insufficient and the office doesn't say what specific records are sealed, or why sealing the entire record is the least-restrictive way to protect the office's claim that their release would harm the investigation.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Coroner records are already public under state law, LNP attorneys argued, and a county judge last August further affirmed that in a case involving LNP, PennLive and the Lancaster County coroner's office. The media outlets were seeking a variety of autopsy records.

The coroner's office claimed disclosure would reveal confidential data and violate privacy rights. Judge Leonard Brown disagreed. Citing a 2009 state Supreme Court decision, he said the coroner’s duty to forward records to the prothonotary, where they could be viewed publicly, "is not discretionary but is obligatory."

In the Luna case, LNP's attorneys suggested that a judge could review information prosecutors want to remain confidential and redact it if the judge agrees, rather than keep the entire record sealed.

LNP's attorneys also argued the public is served by having the records made available.

"Autopsy photos and reports have long been an important source of information for those seeking to hold law enforcement organizations accountable when the conclusions of their investigations seem to inadequately explain the circumstances surrounding an individual’s death," the attorneys wrote. "News organizations are particularly well-suited to perform this role on behalf of the public."

For related coverage