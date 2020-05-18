Elizabeth Raff’s sixth grade classroom at Pequea Elementary School is a lot like a science lab: There’s energy, creativity, collaboration, and there’s a spirited, unconventional brainiac in charge.

Raff, who was recently named a finalist for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year, spoke with a reporter via Google Hangouts last week about how she runs such a classroom and how she’s adjusted to teaching online.

Here’s the conversation, edited for length and clarity:

Elizabeth Raff is a finalist for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year. What goes through your mind when you hear that?

I am humbled by that statement. I am energized by that statement and excited that I get the opportunity to share my passion for education. It’s something that I hold dear to my heart. It’s what I breathe. I breathe education. And it’s really exciting that I have the opportunity to have a larger platform to share that passion with others and to empower students and to empower teachers to embrace education in perhaps a new way.

What makes your classroom so special?

I think that every day when I’m in the classroom, I try to show up for my students in a different way. I try to keep them on their toes. I try to keep them on their feet. There’s always something different that I bring. But I also think that my classroom is a foundation of relationships, as well. My students know that they are No. 1 to me, that they come first. And I try to do my best to make a student-driven classroom, so they are the owners of their education. They’re the owners of what they’re interested in learning about. We try to bring in their likes and their interests and the things that really make them feel passionate. I try to bring those things to life in the classroom, and I think that’s a win-win situation for students.

You seem to also emphasize movement in your classroom. Why do you think that is?

I really believe that an active body is an active mind. Students, for so long, are just sitting and trying to soak in information, and that’s not the way education should be. Education should be active. It should be messy. It should be creative. And I really think that when students are moving and learning in a really kinesthetic way, not only do they feel energized by that and they contribute even more to the classroom, but I find that it really grounds the information that they are learning, and it helps them understand it in a better way.

One of the features in your classroom is the raised stage. How do you think that and other features of your classroom empower your students?

I want my students to feel like they’re the teachers of the classroom, as well, that it’s not just me. I’m not the gatekeeper of information. I do stand on that stage and I feel like that’s an important way just to get excited and energized. There’s a lot of theatrics that go into my teaching. But I also share the stage with them. They are the teachers, as well. We learn from them as much as they learn from me, sometimes even more. So it’s a kind of that shared collaborative learning practice that I think is really important. The stage has been a spot for students to recite their poetry, their music. It’s been a place for them to teach through a problem and work through a problem for their classmates. And it’s also just a time for students to be engaged in one focal point. And I find that a stage is important for that, or I can also go on top of a desk or on top of a table, as well. It doesn’t really matter. I don’t need an actual stage.

Obviously we’re in this unprecedented situation, and you’re not in the classroom right now. How have you transitioned to online learning?

In retrospect, the moment that I heard that I won’t be able to see my students again, that was a gut-wrenching day. I definitely mourned the loss of our school year, because as much as we try to recreate moments for our students online – a – there’s nothing like being in the classroom with your students. There’s just no substitute for it. And so we’ve been trying our best to stay connected. We know that, as I mentioned before, the foundations of our classrooms are those relationships, and this time has really brought that to light even more, that we can’t have any significant learning without those deep relationships. So when I connect with my students online, it’s really important that we’re just talking about how they’re doing. There’s some small moments to talk about the things that we’re learning about and the instruction, the books that we’re working through. But that’s not important right now. Right now, I’m more focused on my students’ social-emotional needs, because everyone is going and grieving through something that we’ve never experienced before. So, for me, that means a lot of check-ins, a lot of emails back and forth with my students. I have office hours every day that we talk, and every week we have Google Hangouts. And, at first, I thought it was going to be a time where we would look through the instruction, talk about the book that we were reading, but that has gone out the window. We spend maybe two minutes of our time talking about it, and the rest we’re just catching up, we’re playing games together. I think they need instruction from the world right now, and that time together is really special and really important. And so learning will come later, it’ll come back, but right now the most important thing is just to make sure our kids are OK. And that’s the only thing we can control right now.

Looking forward to getting back in the classroom?

Oh yes. I know it’s going to look different. It’s kind of ironic that this information came out about the finalists yesterday, because today was my scheduled day to clean out my classroom. I walked into my room today, and it was very, very bittersweet. It was very empty, and I was mourning the fact that I could’ve been celebrating this with my students, because this is for them, as well. This is not a finalist award for me. It’s really a testament to the work that my students have been doing in my room. So I was mourning the loss of not being able to celebrate with them today. But, at the same time, I think that this experience will hopefully ultimately reimagine what education might look like in the future. There’s no way we are going to go back to the same way that it has been.

What are some ways you’ve helped kids stay focused and motivated online? Is that one of the challenges for you?

I think it depends on, one, the content, and, two, the connections. When I do hold a Google Hangout, when I do play games and just connect with my students, they will turn in my assignments afterwards, because they have that human connection again, and they have that click, ‘Oh, that’s right. Mrs. Raff still cares for me and wants me to do well and wants me to succeed and wants me to grow and learn.’ Obviously it’s not going to be the same that it looks like in the classroom, but once those connections are put in place, I do find a really positive effect from that. I also think that choosing activities right now that students are going to want to do is really important. They’re not going to want to do everything, but choice, I have found, is really important. Through my activities and assignments, a lot of choice is involved in what they want to respond to, what kind of writing prompt they want to do, because I find that choice really motivates students much more when they have some type of control over in the learning environment. And I found that, in terms of all of our activities in all subjects, writing has actually been something that my students, in particular, have really grasped onto. I think writing has become more of a cathartic experience for them, that they want to write about how they’re feeling and connect what we’re reading to what’s happening in their life. And that has really made me reflect on, going back into the classroom, how can I utilize that even more. How can I make writing not just about analyzing essays and making it really specific to our state standards? There’s a time for that, of course, but making sure my students’ social-emotional needs can be utilized through writing and having that type of experience, I think that will be really important. That has really impacted how I view writing.

What advice would you have for teachers teaching remotely?

First, I would applaud teachers, because they are working so hard. So many teachers are working harder than they have ever worked before. They’ve been forced into this brand new way of teaching, and I really applaud them for trying out new things. Technology is not always easy for everybody, and so it’s really forced people to have a huge learning curve. I think, ultimately, it will be for the best, that people will be better equipped to understand different platforms and how to best utilize technology. But I would want to say that teachers need to take care of themselves, as well. You can’t pour from a glass that’s empty. So it’s really important to take some time, because we are experiencing such an increase in social-emotional trauma in students, and then we, as teachers, need to take that on. And so it’s really important that we find that balance, that we find those moments of our day that bring us life, that bring us passion. Maybe it’s going for a walk or reading a book or finding some time in the sunshine. Making sure our social-emotional health, as teachers, is top-notch is really important as we pour into our students.

What do you think the future holds for you?

I love working with students, and I also love working with teachers. I love empowering both sets of learners. I see myself in the future supporting teachers, supporting students, perhaps as a principal, perhaps in any kind of capacity to make a larger impact on students as a whole. I don’t know what that means for the future, but I’m excited to find out.

Is there anything else on your mind that you’d like to share?

I think that this experience is such a warm, wonderful, overwhelming experience – but, also, in the time of a pandemic is really fascinating. I really hope that through this process, we can really shed some light on the inequities in education. I think that this time has really made is reflect on what we can do better in schools. I’m really hopeful that, with this platform of being a finalist, I can collaborate with my fellow finalists in the state of Pennsylvania and rethink and relook and reimagine what education can look like for the better.