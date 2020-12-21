Rejected charter school proposal in Lancaster might have new life thanks to controversial federal grant program

When professional soccer club founder Brian Ombiji proposed a charter school infusing both sports and education in the city, one member of the Lancaster school board called the application “extremely negligent” and a waste of time.

Another called the proposed school a soccer program with a “side hustle in education.”

The school district solicitor said the proposal sounded like “a soccer club in search of a charter school as opposed to a charter school itself.”

And in October, in unsurprising fashion, the school board unanimously denied the charter school application.

So why did the U.S. Department of Education award the club a $1.2 million grant to support its proposal?

In late September, the federal government awarded the All Football Club Lancaster Lions soccer organization the grant, to be spent within five years on allowable expenses by law, such as building curriculum and community outreach.

U.S. Department of Education reviewers who graded Ombiji’s grant proposal scored it a 70 of 115 possible points, or a 61%. Yet, they still awarded the grant.

At the club’s disposal now is $370,000 to help with startup costs in its first year, despite not having a clear path forward following its denial. More money will be unlocked if the school makes “substantial progress” toward its enrollment and instructional goals, according to an Education Department spokesperson.

The grant was distributed through the Education Department’s Charter Schools Program, which uses taxpayer money to fund the opening of new charter schools and the replication and expansion of “high-quality” charter schools, particularly those that educate traditionally underserved students.

While its purpose is to expand opportunities for students with the most need, such as those from low-income households, the program has come under fire by public school advocates who claim it wastes taxpayer money by giving grants to failing charter schools and charter school organizations.

Receiving the grant, the program’s critics point out, doesn’t guarantee charter schools a successful opening. Such is presently the case of the proposed charter school in Lancaster — called the AFCLL Academy Charter School.

Take two

The Lancaster school board denied the charter school proposal after Ombiji, according to board members, failed to prove how a sports-infused curriculum could benefit students, whether the community supported the proposal, how the school would balance its budget or even where it would be located.

The school sought to educate 100 students, with the hopes of reaching 200 in five years, in grades five through eight with a curriculum focused on college and career readiness and infused with sports elements like broadcast journalism, fitness, nutrition, scouting and physical sports activities. It would primarily serve economically disadvantaged students within the School District of Lancaster.

“The School Board issued its decision based upon various deficiencies in the application submitted by the proposed charter school,” Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau said in an email. “Those problems were glaring, and were clearly demonstrated during the two evenings of School Board hearings.”

Now, the only two options Ombiji and his team have in order to open their school are to appeal to the state Charter School Appeals Board or reapply to the same school board that rejected their first application.

According to Ombiji, they’re going with the latter.

Ombiji, reached by phone earlier this month, declined to answer questions on the record about the proposed charter school’s plans moving forward.

But on Thursday, he said in a series of texts that the founding coalition will “contract educational experts to take the local school board’s feedback to refine and update the charter application for a June 2021 submission.”

The grant money, he said, will go toward implementing and integrating “Program, Curriculum, Operational and Financial Systems,” recruiting and onboarding school leadership and procuring “Necessary Curricular, Facility, and Programmatic items.”

Ombiji did not respond when asked for more details.

Attempts to reach other members of the school’s founding coalition were unsuccessful. Other founding members, according to the charter school application, include Dean Kline, a local venture capitalist; Daniel Perry, deputy regional vice president for the for-profit online school K12, Inc.; Faith Wangunyu, founder and owner of Princeton Preparatory Schools; and psychologist Christina Jordan.

A School District of Lancaster spokesperson confirmed Ombiji has not yet submitted another application to the school board, and a spokesperson for the state Department of Education confirmed he has not appealed to the state.

‘Gumming up’ the system

Susan Spicka, executive director of the statewide public school advocacy group Education Voters of PA, told LNP | LancasterOnline that the soccer club’s grant is an example of the federal government’s flawed formula for using public funds toward the proliferation of flawed charter schools.

"The idea that the federal government is handing out money to organizations that have, at best, very deficient applications to even start a charter school should outrage anyone who pays taxes,” she said.

Instead of giving money to organizations to try to open a charter school that is “doomed to fail,” charter schools should sprout from inside a community with a genuine desire to fill a need, she said.

Now, Spicka said, the soccer club potentially has the funding to afford pricey lawyers in an effort to appeal to the state.

“That money creates a lot of gumming up of the system and a lot of opportunities for bad players to have the resources that they need in order to potentially push through and open a bad charter school in Pennsylvania,” she said.

Spicka said the federal charter school grant program should be shut down over what she described as its often wasteful spending of taxpayer money. As further evidence, she mentioned a 2019 report from the Network for Public Education that revealed more than $500 million was awarded from the 2006-07 school year to 2013-14 school year to charter schools that either never opened or have closed.

In Pennsylvania, the report states, at least 50 of the 118 charter schools that received federal charter school grant money over that same period failed despite being awarded a total of nearly $4.4 million.

Offsetting ‘significant costs’

Jessica Hickernell, director of public affairs and policy with the Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools, says this grant money can help support high-quality charter schools with startup expenses.

The grant program, she said, has been around for 25 years and has “enabled the creation of thousands of new seats in charter schools and improved educational outcomes for students. There are significant costs associated with starting, expanding or replicating a public charter school and these funds offset these costs.”

In October, the Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools announced the federal government awarded it a $30 million grant to spend over five years from 2021 to 2025.

Applying as a “state entity” rather than an individual charter school developer, the group can use the grant money to award subgrants to brick-and-mortar charter schools that have approved charter agreements either from their local school board or from the state Charter Appeals Board.

“As with all federal grants, PCPCS and the awarded subgrantees must be accountable for the taxpayer dollars received and spent,” Hickernell said. “Our job ... is to provide technical assistance to subgrantees and monitor their progress to achieving their goals.”

According to the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, applicants who receive the Charter Schools Program grants may use the money to plan and design the school’s educational program, inform the community about the school, acquire equipment and educational materials and supplies as well as other “initial operational costs that cannot be met from state or local sources.”

A U.S. Department of Education spokesperson said in an email that the agency conducts monitoring and oversight to ensure grant money is spent on allowable uses. The federal government, the spokesperson said, can recover any of the funds “if there is reason to do so.”