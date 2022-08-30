A 21-year-old Reinholds woman who died Friday in Ocean City, Maryland, is being remembered as "a bright light to anyone who knew her."

Sophia Battisti was crossing Coastal Highway against the pedestrian signal shortly before midnight near 59th Street when she was hit by a vehicle, ABC2 reported. Passersby and Ocean City EMS tried to save her, but Battisti was pronounced dead on the scene, the report says.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and the driver remained on the scene, police said.

The incident is under investigation and is being handled by the Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit.

Battisti was a 2019 Cocalico High School graduate and performed as a teenager at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center, where she was in EPAC’s Young Artists Cabaret and performed in their rendition of "Lion King Jr."

“Sophia was very much involved with our youth theater,” said EPAC artistic director Edward Fernandez.

“She was amongst the greatest of muses,” said former EPAC Kids4kids productions director Irving Gonzalez. “She will forever shine amongst the brightest of stars that I’ve had the distinguished honor of working with while my time as the K4K director.”

Battisti was studying cosmetology at the Lancaster School of Cosmetology and worked at Salon Synergy in Lititz, according to her Facebook profile.

“Our hearts are forever broken as we mourn the tragic loss of our dear team member Sophia,” reads a Facebook post by the salon. She started working at the salon in December 2020, Battisti’s Facebook profile said.

“Sophia was a bright light to anyone who knew her,” reads a GoFundMe page that was set up for her family, which has exceeded its initial goal of $15,000. Her parents, Joe and Heidi Battisti, along with her older brother, Joshua Battisti, asked for privacy.