The Lancaster County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit tracked down a Reinholds man after he crashed a vehicle with his 7-year-old son inside, then left his son behind as he tried to run from officers.

John Slaymaker, 31, was also wanted on an active state parole warrant, police said.

Officers responded to West Church Street in East Cocalico Township for a report of a one-car crash around 1:56 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.

Slaymaker drove away from the crash with his 7-year-old son in the back "despite rolling [the vehicle] over," police said. Police did not indicate if the child suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

About a half hour later, officers saw Slaymaker and his child in the first block of North Reamstown Road, police said. When they tried to arrest Slaymaker, he ran, leaving his son behind.

One officer used a taser, "which had no effect," police said.

K-9 Diesel tracked Slaymaker to an area of thick brush behind a house in the first block of Keeler Avenue, police said. It was unclear how long it took to find Slaymaker.

Officers arrested Slaymaker after a "minor scuffle," police said. He's currently in Lancaster County Prison for his parole warrants.

As of Friday morning, charges for Thursday's incident were not yet filed.