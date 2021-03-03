A Reinholds man attempted to stab another person with a knife, then got into a fight with police, according to the East Cocalico Township Police Department.

Steven Terry Jagiah, 21, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threats after attempting to stab a man with such force that the knife broke when it missed and struck a countertop instead at 2:11 a.m. on Dec. 17, police said in a news release.

Officers were initially called to Jagiah’s residence in the 600 block of West Swartzville Road for a report of an intoxicated man assaulting a second male. When they arrived, Jagiah asked police to shoot him.

Jagiah then punched and elbowed an officer in the face, police said. A stun gun was used with no effect.

Jagiah was eventually taken into custody and transported to an Ephrata hospital, police said.

Jagiah was later arraigned and released on $30,000 unsecured bail, police said.