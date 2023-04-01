Registration is open for YWCA Lancaster’s annual Race Against Racism, which supports efforts to end racism and empower women.

In its 25th year, the downtown Lancaster 5K benefiting the organization’s Center for Racial and Gender Equity along with its programs of education, training, advocacy and change is Saturday, April 29.

The rain-or-shine event begins at 8:30 a.m. with a Kids Fun Run, followed by the 5K race at 9 a.m. Both runs begin and end at Musser Park at the corner of East Chestnut and Lime streets.

Registration for individuals or teams is available at bit.ly/3ZEMYdi.

Individuals can register online ahead of the event or in person from 7 to 9 a.m. the day of the event. Teams must register by April 23.

Participants are encouraged to register by Wednesday to receive the early bird registration fee of $35 for the adult race. The fee increases to $40 after that date.

A self-guided 5K course is available for anyone who can’t make it on the day of the event. The self-guided race option includes a curated Race Against Racism playlist featuring music and local voices pointing out local history along the route. Course maps will be included in the registration swag bags that will be available for pick up at the YWCA, 10 N. Lime St. The packet pick up schedule is available at bit.ly/3U6wwkQ.

Last year’s event raised more than $200,000, according to director of communications Aaron Spangler.

“We haven’t yet calculated the amount raised (so far) as teams are still being built,” Spangler said Thursday. “Our hope is to exceed last year’s total, as the need to deliver effective anti-bias training and advocacy on important justice issues is greater than ever. Sign-ups have been rolling in and we’re on track to make this the biggest year yet.”

The 3.1-mile course loops through the city and features timing clocks at the 1- and 2-mile markers.

The 5K attracts more than 3,000 participants of different ages annually to Lancaster city.

The race is followed by a gathering at Musser Park featuring food and music.

“We’re building out the after party in Musser Park to include more music, food and fun, including a performance from the Infamous Unstoppables of Crispus Attucks, and an interactive art display from Keisha Finnie,” Spangler said.

For more information and volunteer opportunities visit ywcalancaster.org/RaceAgainstRacism or email Spangler at ASpangler@ywcalancaster.org.