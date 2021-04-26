Columbia Borough police

TRESPASSING

COLUMBIA: Linda L. Mason, 38, of Columbia, was charged with trespassing after refusing to leave the restroom of a business in the first block of North 3rd Street after being told to leave several times at around 5:45 p.m. on April 21, police said.

East Lampeter Township police

THEFT

EAST LAMPETER TWP.: An unknown man was seen stealing several pairs of athletic shoes from a Famous Footwear at Tanger Outlets at 311 Stanley K. Tanger Drive at 3:05 p.m. on April 14, police said.

Ephrata police

ARSON

EPHRATA: An elevator at the Windstream parking garage, 124 East Main Street, caught fire at around 4:40 p.m. on April 24, police said. The fire put the elevator out of service, causing fire damage to the wall and floor and smoke damage throughout the unit, police said. Witnesses said two juveniles, who officers later identified, were seen in the garage at the time of the fire, police said.

HIT AND RUN

EPHRATA: An unknown vehicle struck a car that was parked in the 100 block of South State Street sometime between 2:15 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. on April 23, police said. A piece of broken side mirror and a mirror cap were found at the scene, police said.

Lititz Borough police

HIT AND RUN

LITITZ: An unidentified vehicle drove in the oncoming lane of traffic and struck a pedestrian bump-out, a traffic sign and two bollards, resulting in significant damage to each, at North Broad Street near Kleine Lane at around 1:28 a.m. on April 25, police said. The vehicle, believed to be a white-colored Volkswagon of an unknown year and model, continued traveling along North Broad Street, likely with significant damage to the front and driver side, police said.

Manheim Township police

BURGLARY

MANHEIM TWP.: An unknown thief entered a residential garage in the 2600 block of Stagecoach Lane and stole $4,500 in power tools and jewelry sometime between Jan. 18 and April 16, police said.

Mount Joy Borough police

HARASSMENT

MOUNT JOY: Walter A. Dolder, 36, of Milton, New York, was charged with two counts of harassment and intimidating a victim or witness after repeatedly contacting a person from prison at 9 a.m. on April 12, police said.

MOUNT JOY: Shelby L. Hilt, 40 of Mount Joy, was charged with harassment after sending a Facebook friend request to a person she had been prohibited from contacting at 12:30 p.m. on April 12, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

CRASH

WARWICK TWP.: A vehicle occupied by two teenagers left the roadway and entered a stream off of Lititz Run Road and East Main Street at 10:32 p.m. on April 24, police said. The vehicle, which entered the stream flow and became partially submerged, was removed from the waterway, police said. One of the teenagers was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and exposure-related symptoms, police said.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

PENN TWP.: A man who claimed he was “working for the feds” was seen kneeling and sitting prone in the grass at Gish Road and White Oak Road at 10:56 a.m. on April 22, police said. Officers later interviewed the man after he was seen committing several traffic infractions but determined there was no cause for intervention, police said.