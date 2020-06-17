Refugees in Lancaster County who fled homelands where gay, lesbian and transgender people face persecution will share their stories Friday during a virtual panel discussion exploring issues of inclusivity.

The “Power of We” event, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., is sponsored by the LGBTQ+ Coalition and Church World Service, a refugee resettlement agency.

“There are tens of thousands of refugees worldwide who are refugees almost solely due to their gender identity or sexual orientation,” Matt Johnson, refugee community organizer for Church World Service in Lancaster, said.

While the Supreme Court’s ruling Monday against workplace discrimination signals progress, challenges remain, Johnson said in an email.

For example, the Trump administration is moving to deny asylum to those facing persecution because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. In addition, the administration is removing protections for transgender people encountering discrimination in health care.

The panelists include Amita Mehta, an inclusiveness consultant who fled Uganda as a girl; David Ssesanga, a Ugandan refugee who faced persecution based on sexual orientation, and Sophie Jumba, an activist who worked in Kenya.

The Facebook event will be live on the Power of We event page. Participants may use the comment feed to ask questions or comment.