Church World Service is grateful to Gov. Tom Wolf, who on Tuesday sent a letter to President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirming Pennsylvania’s commitment to allowing refugees into the state. But the Lancaster refugee resettlement agency has a long way to go, with the Trump administration’s new list of criteria.

“[Wolf’s letter of commitment is] awesome, but it’s what we expected, too,” Church World Service director Sheila Mastropietro said. “He’s always been welcoming and more than welcoming to what we’re doing.”

Wolf was required to write the letter, according to a presidential executive order from Sept. 26 that demands each state and local government submit a letter to the Secretary of State to reaffirm refugees are allowed to resettle there. On the same day of the executive order, the Trump administration announced it would cut the refugee cap for the third year in a row, down to 18,000 refugees for the 2020 fiscal year.

The executive order also requires local governments to say they will resettle refugees. Mayor Danene Sorace has constantly reiterated her support for refugee resettlement in Lancaster city.

While this is a piece of good news for Lancaster’s local refugee resettlement agency, this leaves refugee resettlement agencies bracing for impact on if they’ll still be recognized by the federal government and thus, continue to resettle refugees and receive federal funding. Church World Service receives about $1,000 per refugee it resettles for administrative costs. There are currently nine resettlement agencies, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

“It certainly makes sense [they’d close some] since there are so few refugees being admitted,” Mastropietro added.

In the letter, Wolf said Pennsylvania will continue to accept refugees and highlighted the national attention Church World Service has garnered for its work in Lancaster.

“That, to me, is the best of America,” Wolf wrote.

“I loved the way he ended the letter,” Mastropietro said.

“If other states reject these families, they will be welcomed here,” Wolf wrote in closing of his letter.