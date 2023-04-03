Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, March 27 and Sunday, April 2.

1. $120M redevelopment of Rockvale to begin with new restaurant, 4 new apartment buildings

Work on the new restaurant will be followed by construction of four apartment buildings that would replace the commercial building west of South Willowdale Drive that is now home of the Lee/Wrangler, a store that will move elsewhere in Rockvale.

The opening of a “well established national chain” restaurant at the southeast corner of Route 30 and South Willowdale Drive is expected by next fall, while the four new apartment buildings could be ready by early 2026, according to Fernmoor Homes, which described its redevelopment plans for LNP | LancasterOnline following the final approval last week by municipal officials of its “master plan” for the 65-acre property.

2. Crews fight fire inside Lititz's Wilbur hotel restaurant Monday night

Lancaster County-Wide Communications indicated about nine emergency units were at the scene of a blaze at the Blackworth Live Fire Grill by 8:30 p.m., and a dispatcher said the fire was under control by 9:19 p.m.

Emergency officials have not yet said what caused the fire or how bad the damages are; they confirmed there were no injuries. The owners of the restaurant said that the business would be closed "about a week."

3. Lancaster County man's trophy buck YouTube video leads to charges and fines for illegal hunting

Eli Matthew Stoltzfus, 28, of Leacock Township, pleaded guilty to summary offenses related to killing the deer, which resulted in nearly $6,000 in fines, forfeiting the trophy antlers and losing his hunting privileges in Pennsylvania for the next two years.

None of that is terribly unusual in resolving a case in which a hunter illegally kills a deer over bait in Pennsylvania, according to Greg Graham, the Pennsylvania Game Commission warden covering eastern Lancaster County.

What is unusual, Graham said, is that wildlife officers solved the case because Stoltzfus videotaped the entire hunt for the trophy deer and then posted it on YouTube.

And even though Stoltzfus admitted to illegally killing the deer, he did not remove the video from YouTube until recently.

“At this point, it’s all I have to remember the deer by,” he said.

4. Ephrata woman who died from West Reading plant explosion loved camping, boating, motorcycle rides

Amy Sandoe, 49, of Ephrata, was one of seven killed in an explosion at the R.M. Palmer plant that rocked West Reading on Friday, March 21. The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into the blast, referring to it as a "natural gas explosion and fire," according to a Twitter post last Tuesday.

Sandoe, a human resources director at the plant, loved camping, boating on the Chesapeake Bay and riding motorcycles; she and her husband, Keith, with whom she would have celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in May, rode in charitable motorcycle events. She was a member of Brickerville United Lutheran Church in Lititz and volunteered at local food banks, as well as at the annual Palmer Easter Egg Hunt and at events supporting families in West Reading.

5. Delaware woman killed in West Lampeter Township crash

Emergency crews responded at 5:09 p.m. last Sunday to the crash in the area of Broadmoor Drive and Eshelman Mill Road. A dispatcher with Lancaster County-Wide Communications said the crash involved two cars and injured at least one person.

West Lampeter Police said a dark Mercedes SUV traveling south on Eshelman Mill Road collided with a tan Mercedes sedan that was heading eastbound on Locust Lane. EMS took the sedan driver, an 81-year-old woman, and her passenger to Lancaster General Health Penn Medicine. The driver died shortly after arriving at the hospital. There has been no update on the passenger’s condition, according to police.