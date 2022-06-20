A red-tailed hawk hitched a head-first ride into Lancaster city over the weekend and left the scene without a scratch, leaving local animal rehabilitators amazed.

Over the weekend, a woman identified as “Mary” was driving on Route 30 when a female red-tailed hawk accidentally collided with the grille of her Infiniti SUV.

“This woman hit this hawk on Route 30, so you know you're going at least 60 miles per hour,” says Tracie Young, owner and animal rehabilitator at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in Washington Boro. “What happens is, red tailed hawks like field mice. They're flying from the lights or posts (on the highway) to go down into the medium to get mice, but not taking any consideration of an oncoming car or truck.”

Young says that, after getting over the initial shock, Mary quickly attempted to take her car to a garage for help, but the first two that she tried turned her away.

Mary drove around downtown Lancaster seeking help before happening upon Sgt. Michael Gerace of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, who was setting up roadblocks for Sunday’s Open Streets Lancaster event. Jodie Shive, an animal emergency responder at the Organization for Responsible Care of Animals, also arrived at the scene, working with Gerace to eventually free the hawk from the clutches of the car grille.

The bird was then delivered to Raven Ridge, where it could receive additional care.

“When I saw the pictures before the bird came in, I thought, ‘Oh this bird is going to have two broken wings, or legs, something,’” says Young. “Boy, was she feisty when she got here.”

Somehow, the hawk escaped injury.

Young deduced from the hawk’s eye color that the animal is at least five years old.

The hawk is currently resting at Raven Ridge, where Young will release it back into the wild after a few more days to make sure there isn’t any internal bleeding or additional health concerns.

“This bird probably wouldn't have made it if everybody that was there didn't help,” Young says. “I always put kudos out to everyone that helped, and especially now, with everything going on, it's all about taking the time. It makes a huge difference for whichever animal it is.”