As night falls on a U.S. military base, soldiers listen for one familiar 24-note tune: taps. This tradition, dating back to the Civil War, signals the end of another day.

At a veteran’s funeral, the somber melody acts as a tribute.

The Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard has provided flag-folding honors and live taps at more than 7,000 funerals for military members in Lancaster County for more than 20 years.

But the nonprofit organization is facing a member shortage that is making it increasingly difficult to provide the free service for the families of deceased veterans, a situation made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group’s chaplain, retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Don Naslanic, said there are only about 60 members, at least 15 to 20 fewer than he likes to have. While some have gone on emeritus status, he said, about 20 members are not participating because of the risks associated with COVID-19. Even Naslanic took a two-month break at the height of the pandemic.

“COVID has created a ripple in our operations,” he said.

The organization has averaged 300 to 350 funerals per year. So far in 2021, it has been to nearly 150.

It's the law Section 578 of Public Law 106-65 (page 115 in the document) requires veterans receive full military honors at the family’s request. At least two military members, with one belonging to the same branch as the veteran, must be present. At the minimum, the ceremony must include the folding of a U.S. flag, presentation of that flag to the veteran’s next of kin, and the playing of taps. If a live bugler is not available, playing a recorded version of taps is acceptable.

“We’ve managed to fulfill our requests,” Naslanic said. “During COVID it was difficult and, again, not all of our members are back on duty.”

Answering the call

Taps was played at a military funeral Heather Shanaman attended last year. But it was a recorded version of the tune, something that stuck with her.

Her daughter Kati already knew how to play the trumpet, so Shanaman volunteered her to help the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard make sure it had another person available to play taps at the funerals where their service was requested.

Kati Shanaman learned to play the bugle and now is one of eight buglers with the honor guard. She’s played taps at more than a dozen funerals with the honor guard since 2020.

“Everyone should deserve that honor for that person and their family, and I wouldn't want that to be taken away from anybody who has served,” the 17-year-old Cocalico High School senior said.

Ready to serve The Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard will attend ceremonies at a family’s request. Families of eligible veterans can request honors through their funeral director. Military funeral honors are provided to those who died while on active duty, as well as veterans who served in the active military or selected reserves and were honorably discharged. A DD Form 214: Certificate of Release of Discharge from Active Duty or any discharge document showing honorable service is required to establish a veteran’s eligibility. To get a burial flag for the ceremony, the family must complete a VA Form 27-2008, “Application for U.S. Flag for Burial Purposes,” and take it to their funeral director.

Her great-grandfather served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War. Airman 1st Class Marvin Hackman died in 2019. He received full military honors at his funeral.

“The military is very important to my family,” she said.

Recruitment challenge

While buglers in the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard are not required to serve in the military, its other members must be active duty or have been honorably discharged.

Data suggests boosting membership will prove challenging in the coming years.

Citing the U.S. Census Bureau, the Pew Research Center reported in April that about 7% of U.S. adults were veterans in 2018, down from 18% in 1980. The median age of veterans is 65, according to the Census Bureau.

According to the Pew report, the number of veterans will decline by about 35% to 12.5 million in the next 25 years.

Active-duty military members dropped from 3.5 million in 1968 to 1.4 million today, or less than 1% of all U.S. adults, according to the Pew report.

Naslanic said it’s the familial connection that promotes enlistment.

“Volunteers in the military oftentimes come from families noted for volunteering in the military,” he said.

Become a member Requirements and the membership application are available on the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard website: https://bit.ly/3AmvCGl

Naslanic said while people can apply to join the honor guard at its website, it primarily uses networking to recruit members.

For example, after attending a funeral a few members may stop for lunch in uniform, he said, which tends to attract the attention of other veterans.

Additionally, Naslanic said members hand out business cards, and every two years the honor guard has a recruitment table at Lancaster Airport Community Days.

For buglers, Naslanic said members hang flyers in schools.

As Kati Shanaman heads off to college in the next year, her hope is to continue helping the honor guard whenever she’s available.

“It’s really great that people go and put their lives on the line for our country and our freedom,” she said. “I just want to give back in any way that I can.”