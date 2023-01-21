Every five years, the authority that oversees Lancaster County’s public buses invites the public to share ideas for improving service. This year, for the first time, they will hold meetings online and in-person.

The South Central Transit Authority has announced two upcoming meetings to gather community feedback on the Red Rose Transit Authority.

An in-person meeting will take place Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Lancaster, 26 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster.

Residents who can’t make the meeting can attend a virtual meeting Feb. 2 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., or fill out a community survey between Jan. 25 and Feb. 24. Links to the survey and virtual meeting are available under the “TDP ‘23” link at sctapa.com or redrosetransit.com.

South Central Transit Authority oversees the transit authorities serving Lancaster and Berks counties. Its services in Lancaster County include fixed-route and Red Rose Access shared-ride service.

The authority will use the community feedback to update its transit development plan, which sets priorities for service in the coming years. The last time the South Central Transit Authority updated the plan was 2018.

The plan looks at the strengths and weaknesses of the service and identifies opportunities to improve and expand service. During the public meetings for the 2018 update, the public wanted more late night and weekend service, schedules which were more reliable and easy to find and more direct routes.

During this plan update, the authority plans to explore the potential for “microtransit” service in Lancaster County, which would combine aspects of public transit and ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft. The authority plans to complete its 2023 plan update by December.