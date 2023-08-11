On-demand shuttle service – part city bus, part rideshare app – could replace Red Rose Transit Authority buses between Lancaster city and surrounding boroughs in the coming years.

South Central Transit Authority, which oversees RRTA, is looking to add a shuttle service which could be summoned via smartphone, extending public transit to county residents who don’t live near bus lines.

“For 50 years, we’ve had pretty much the same transit footprint. But the county has totally changed with all of the building and improvements,” SCTA Executive Director Greg Downing said.

A consultant is drafting a five-year transit development plan for SCTA, which also oversees Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority. The biggest proposed change in the plan, set for adoption later this year, is the addition of “microtransit” shuttles.

The service is similar to the Red Rose Access paratransit service for older adults and people with disabilities, but it would serve the general public, and a wider geographic area. Paratransit is limited to areas that have regular bus service.

“Microtransit creates an opportunity where we can provide local circulation in some of these outlying communities, and that the local circulation can be on demand,” said Boris Palchik of Foursquare ITP, the firm drafting SCTA’s transit development plan.

The public will get a chance to learn about the service and weigh in on two proposed service scenarios at upcoming public meetings for the transit development plan on Aug. 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Holiday Inn Lancaster, 26 E. Chestnut St., Lancaster City; and a virtual meeting on Sept. 7.

Other proposed changes in the plan include tweaks to all of the authority’s existing bus routes aimed at quicker rides and greater convenience. The plan does not include any proposed fare increases, something Downing said is a last resort, because it can negatively affect ridership.

Two scenarios offered

In one of the proposed service scenarios, shuttles would cover the area north of the city, replacing regional bus routes, which tend to have lower ridership. It would allow RRTA to concentrate its buses in the area around Lancaster city where ridership is higher. It would allow riders to take a direct trip between towns like Lititz and Manheim without traveling through Lancaster city. Palchik said that scenario has the benefit of more destinations but could also create longer wait times for shuttles.

In the other scenario, the regional routes would remain and shuttles would be deployed in small pockets around Lititz, Ephrata, Manheim, Elizabethtown, Columbia and New Holland to connect riders with local shopping centers, or the existing bus lines.

“The solution is probably somewhere in the middle. We'll see how people respond to these concepts, adjust and come up with a hybrid model,” Palchik said.

SCTA plans to hold another set of public meetings this winter, at a date to be determined, before it adopts the transit development plan.

Microtransit services have been popping up across the country. Most public transit agencies partner with private companies to provide the software and/or buses to run the service.

Microtransit costs more to operate per passenger trip than regular bus service because the shuttles hold fewer passengers and have to cover a wider area, Downing said.

The city has identified microtransit as a priority in its draft comprehensive plan. Under the proposed scenarios, SCTA is currently only looking at adding it on the city’s east side. Palchik said the mix of north-south and northeast-southwest streets in those neighborhoods makes it a challenge to provide a direct route through those neighborhoods.

The state Department of Transportation is starting to explore microtransit. Last year, it funded a pilot program which includes parts of York County. Rabbittransit, which operates bus service there, added the service in several counties.

If SCTA adopts microtransit in its long-range plan, the next step would be soliciting bids for a contractor. It would also have to convince PennDOT that the potential to reach more riders is worth the increased cost. PennDOT provides most of SCTA’s operating budget, which was $32,169,122 in 2021. A phone call to SCTA seeking its 2022 operating budget was not immediately returned. Only about 10% of its budget comes from fares paid by its riders.

“We’re trying to pick up as many people as we can to bring the efficiency of transit. But we are funded through taxpayer money, and we need to be clear that we are trying to do the best for our constituents,” Downing said.