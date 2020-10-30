Fare zones are being eliminated on Red Rose Transit Authority buses starting in 2021.

The South Central Transit Authority board, which oversees the transit system, voted to eliminate fare zones at its October meeting.

Starting Jan. 4, the standard base adult fare will be $1.80 for the entire system. The student fare will be $1.

The fare for the ½ Fare Program for people with disabilities will be 90 cents at all times after the board eliminated the full fare peak hour rate.

The board also revamped pricing for its bundles, including its 10-ride and 31-day passes. And the 5-cent fee for bus transfers will also be eliminated

Most passes will increase rates from the current base fare but will have significant savings for riders in more rural parts of Lancaster County.

The board also voted to require payment for all trips when passengers board buses.

More information is available at redrosetransit.com.