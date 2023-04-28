The public will have free unlimited rides on Red Rose Transit Authority buses Wednesday as the authority marks Rider Appreciation Day.

All customers will ride free, and those with a 31-day pass will receive a complimentary all-day pass they can use on another date. A 31-day pass offers unlimited rides in a 31-day period.

While they will receive free unlimited rides Wednesday, adults age 65 or older and Millersville University students will still need to provide identification so the authority can accurately count the number of them using the system.

RRTA has 17 bus routes and averages more than 1 million trips annually. It is managed by the South Central Transit Authority, which also oversees the neighboring Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority in Berks County.

Free Ride Day is part of a statewide Rider Appreciation initiative developed in coordination with the Pennsylvania Public Transportation Association and transit agencies across the state.

For more information about Free Ride Day, go to lanc.news/RRTA_free_ride or call 717-397-4246.