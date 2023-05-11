Red Rose Transit Authority will give a free bus ride to any passenger who brings their bicycle Monday, May 15, through Friday, May 19, as part of recognizing National Bike to Work Week.

Red Rose busses, which provide service to the public across Lancaster County, have bike racks located on the front for customers to use. The bike racks can carry two bikes at one time. Normally, passengers who board Red Rose buses with a bike must pay the regular adult fare.

Bike to Work Week is an annual observance intended to support and promote use of bicycles to commute. Red Rose “encourages bicycling and transit together as good alternate modes of transportation,” it explained in an announcement about the free rides.

For more information about Red Rose’s free rides, or to ask questions about the rides, visit www.redrosetransit.com or call 717-397-4246.