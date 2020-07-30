Red Rose Transit Authority will resume collecting fares Aug. 10, more than four months since it began offering free rides.

Plastic shields will separate drivers and passengers boarding at the front of buses. Passengers have been using the rear doors to board since the end of March.

Passengers must exit through the rear doors, except people with disabilities who require a front mount.

Everyone traveling on buses or using authority property are required to wear a mask, and everyone should continue to practice social distancing, according to the authority.

Buses were deep-cleaned last week, according to the authority, which included a two-step fogging process of disinfecting surfaces and applying a protective coating that lasts three months.

Normal bus hours resumed June 1, except for routes to Millersville (Route 16), Greenfield (Route 20) and Gap (Route 21), which are on modified schedules. The downtown Lancaster loop (Route 6) remains shut down.

Fifty-nine bus drivers have returned to work, according to David Kilmer, executive director of the South Central Transportation Authority, which oversees the Red Rose Transit authority in Lancaster County and the Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority in Berks County. A third of Red Rose drivers were temporarily laid off at the end of March.

Kilmer cited the more than $22 million in federal CARES Act funds in allowing for the measured transition.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“If we didn’t get that money, we (could have been) in trouble in a couple of months,” he said.

Kilmer said an assessment would be made by the end of September to get a better idea of the financial impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ridership is down 50% compared to this time last year, Kilmer said.

Related coverage