Lancaster city is exploring installing automatic red light cameras at major intersections in a continuing effort to improve traffic safety.

The state law governing red light cameras requires police departments to be accredited by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association, and the Lancaster City Bureau of Police has been working toward that goal for several years.

If accredited – which requires a formal assessment to ensure police compliance with a wide-ranging list of operational standards – Lancaster city would join Manheim Township and East Hempfield Township as the county’s three eligible municipalities under the Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) program based on their population and Lancaster’s county classification.

Just two eligible municipalities in Pennsylvania – Philadelphia and Abington Township in Montgomery County – currently operate programs, according to PennDOT.

Once eligible, Lancaster city government must enact an ordinance allowing the cameras. Then, Lancaster can propose to PennDOT the intersections where cameras would be installed, after which the state has 60 days to approve or deny them on a case-by-case basis.

The cameras would fit into Lancaster’s larger Vision Zero plan to eliminate serious injuries and deaths from motor vehicles by 2030. The city’s action plan, adopted in 2020, calls for design changes on roads with high rates of injury and education and engagement with communities on traffic safety.

As part of Vision Zero, the city has already added curb bump-outs on Highland Avenue and a walk sign giving pedestrians a headstart on the N. Queen Street and Chestnut Street intersection, among other projects.

“We definitely understand that it's a multi-pronged approach,” said Cindy McCormick, the deputy director of engineering for the city’s Department of Public Works. “We don't want to do just enforcement, we want to pair that with all the other things that we're doing to try and influence driver behavior.”

Four people died and 15 others were seriously injured in crashes in the city last year, according to data from PennDOT. Three of the deaths occurred near intersections along Prince Street, while one occurred on Manor Street.

Just over 700 crashes in total occurred within city limits in 2021. Of those, 66, or 9.3%, involved at least one driver running a red light, according to the PennDOT data. However, none of the crashes involving a red light-runner in 2021 resulted in a serious or fatal injury.

Cameras found success elsewhere

The ARLE program began in Philadelphia in 2005 and expanded to 33 intersections there and three in Abington as of June, according to PennDOT.

On average, red light camera violations in Philadelphia halved within two years of implementation, according to a 2017 report from the State Transportation Commission.

Abington added its cameras in 2014 following a year-long effort to study their feasibility and identify a vendor, said Melissa Gargan, the manager of administrative services at Abington Police. The township alerted residents to the cameras with signage near the intersections and used social media and visits to community meetings to educate the public about them, she added.

Initially, there was hesitation from the Abington community about whether the cameras would be used as surveillance and whether they would lead to more rear-end crashes, said Patrick Malloy, Abington’s police chief.

Crashes at Abington’s camera-equipped intersections declined in the years following their installation, data from the department shows. The township averaged between 20 and 30 violations a day from January to March this year, with nearly nine in ten offending drivers being non-residents, according to a report from the police department.

By law, the cameras cannot take photos of the front of vehicles that would identify drivers and cannot be used as photo surveillance unless ordered by a court in connection with a crime. Violations do not go on offender’s driving records, nor does it affect their insurance, according to Abington’s police website.

Under Title 75, the standard fine for an automatic red light violation would be $100, unless a municipality decides to lower it. Drivers are given a 60 day grace period from when the cameras are first installed to receive warnings before the fines go into effect.

A digital camera system for a single intersection can cost as much as $100,000 for the equipment and installation, not including operating costs, according to a 2020 systemic review of the efficacy of red light camera systems led by a researcher at Florida International University.

Philadelphia pays a flat rate to its vendor based on the number of cameras it operates and does not share revenue to ensure there is no profit incentive in handing out violations, said Corrine O’Connor, a deputy executive director at the Philadelphia Parking Authority, which manages the city’s program.

The cost of the program in Abington is completely covered by the violation fines, Malloy said. Pennsylvania uses extra funding from the violations to pay for traffic safety projects across the rest of the state.

Since 2010, the state has awarded $112.7 million in grants from ARLE funding, including nearly $700,000 in combined funds for Lancaster city and Mountville borough last year. In Lancaster city, the money was used to install curb bump outs and a crosswalk sign at the S. Queen and Farnum Street intersection; in Mountville, it was used to replace signals on the Main Street and North Manor Street intersection.

Municipalities can also use additional revenue from the violations to cover less than 5% of their annual budgets, according to Title 75.