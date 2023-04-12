After previously issuing a fire weather watch, the National Weather Service has upgraded the alert to a red flag warning for central Pennsylvania from 11 a.m. to 8 tonight.

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain.

Winds are predicted to be west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, Tuesday's weather service alert said. Relative humidity will be generally 30% to 35% and as low as 25%. The temperature will be in the low 70s.

This comes after the National Weather Service released a statement Tuesday morning about an elevated risk of wildfire spread in the area this afternoon.

Residents are encouraged to be cautious with handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes or matches, according to the weather service.

For more information, the National Weather Service suggests visiting the website for Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at dcnr.pa.gov.