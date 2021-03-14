A Red Flag Warning has been issued in Lancaster County on Sunday, signaling that critical fire weather conditions are possible, the National Weather Service in State College announced.

Wind speeds are forecast to reach 10-20 mph on Sunday, with gusts of up to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Relative humidity can reach as low as 20%.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, the National Weather Service warns. Prescribed burns may get out of control, and outdoor burning is not recommended.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Red Flag Warnings are issued with critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or imminent due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, according to the National Weather Service. Fires that develop can quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain.

The Red Flag Warning was also issued in Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties.