Blood Drive 12.jpg
Buy Now

Groupings of vials that will be collected from donors are pictured in this file photo from the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive at Intercourse Fire Company, in September 2014.

 Suzette Wenger | Staff

Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, it announced this week.

The nationwide nonprofit said it's using an antibody test that the FDA has authorized for emergency use, and results will be available to donors within seven to 10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Red Cross said the antibody testing will continue "for a limited time," and will provide donors "insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus."

It also said there "continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products."

Notable blood donation stories from Lancaster County

3 things to know about the need for blood donors in Lancaster County and beyond
3 things to know about the need for blood donors in Lancaster County and beyond
Officials report Pennsylvania's first case of Zika found by testing donated blood
Officials report Pennsylvania's first case of Zika found by testing donated blood
Lancaster County woman needed 170 units of blood because of rare condition; Flood of donors help replenish stock
Lancaster County woman needed 170 units of blood because of rare condition; Flood of donors help replenish stock
Since 2012, LGH blood bank lost almost a third of its donors
Since 2012, LGH blood bank lost almost a third of its donors

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags