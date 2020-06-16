Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, it announced this week.

The nationwide nonprofit said it's using an antibody test that the FDA has authorized for emergency use, and results will be available to donors within seven to 10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Red Cross said the antibody testing will continue "for a limited time," and will provide donors "insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus."

It also said there "continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products."