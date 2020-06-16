Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, it announced this week.

The nationwide nonprofit said it's using an antibody test that the FDA has authorized for emergency use, and results will be available to donors within seven to 10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Red Cross said the antibody testing will continue "for a limited time," and will provide donors "insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus."

It also said there "continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products."

Other organizations

The two other organizations that collect blood in Lancaster County aren't doing COVID-19 antibody testing, representatives said Tuesday.

However, Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank spokesman Jay Wimer said in an email that it's researching the possibility of such testing and will notify donors if it starts providing that service.

Dr. Sarah Nassau, a pathologist at Lancaster General Health's blood donor center, noted in an email that the CDC, FDA and American Association of Blood Banks "are not recommending any additional action by blood collection establishments because there is no data or precedent suggesting risk of transfusion transmission" of COVID-19.

Both blood banks are collecting plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19, which is being used as an experimental treatment for patients who currently have the disease. Wimer said the bank had provided more than 280 components to area patients, and Nassau said Lancaster General has collected 50 units of the plasma and transfused 44 patients with it.

Like the Red Cross, both area banks said they have a big need for people to donate blood.

"Social distancing limits the number of donors we can accept at each donation site, and restoring elective surgeries and procedures increases the need for blood now compared to early in the pandemic," Nassau wrote.

Wimer said the bank has had to cancel more than 600 drives since March, resulting in the loss of more than 11,000 blood donations, and the mid-state region's supply "is at historically low emergency levels."

Scheduling donations

Here's the website of each blood bank, which can be used to find blood drives and schedule a donation time.

Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank: cpbb.org

Lancaster General Health blood donor center:

lancastergeneralhealth.org/services-and-treatments/blood-donor-center

Red Cross: redcrossblood.org

we have provided more than 280 components to local patients.