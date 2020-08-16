When Bob Walter thinks about the Little Conestoga Creek, his mind often wanders back to the 1700s, a time when colonials were just settling Lancaster County.

He also thinks about what those settlers must have seen when they first reached the creek, looking not at a single-thread meandering stream but a verdant wetland filled with native plants and wildlife.

It was a landscape that could be admired both for its beauty, as well as its environmental benefits — its ability to filter pollutants from water while also helping to contain potential flooding, said Walter, a Franklin & Marshall College geologist.

But almost immediately, those European settlers began to build along local waterways, erecting dams and mills and commencing farming operations that allowed sediments to build, including in the Little Conestoga. That sediment buildup remains even today.

Now, about three centuries later, federal and state regulators have ordered that sediment-related pollution be reduced. And a group of Lancaster County stakeholders, spearheaded by the Steinman Foundation, plans to help by returning at least 2.5 miles of creek to its natural, presettler state.

“We are very optimistic and enthusiastic about it,” Steinman Foundation President Shane Zimmerman said.

Restoration project

Zimmerman was talking about the The Little Conestoga Blue/Green Corridor project, which aims to excavate about 143,000 cubic yards of sediment from a stretch of the creek that runs from Marietta Avenue to Swarr Run. That’s all while also restoring the surrounding floodplain and installing a recreational trail — a project early estimates show could cost $14 million.

In late July, Zimmerman spoke about the foundation’s longtime relationship with the area, fostered during Steinman’s former ownership of the nearby Conestoga House along Marietta Avenue in Lancaster Township.

“You could sort of see that the stream wasn’t all that healthy,” Zimmerman said, describing its high, eroded banks and muddy waters.

Then, Zimmerman said, he and other Steinman officials became aware of legacy sediments — the same ones left by those first European settlers.

That awareness stemmed mostly from the research of Walter and his geologist colleague, Dorothy Merritts, at Franklin & Marshall.

In the early days of Lancaster County — and elsewhere in the state — it was common for settlers to construct milldams on local waterways. A dam would create a pond within a creek or stream, allowing water to pass through a spillway and turn a waterwheel, which would power mills used to process grain, lumber and other materials.

“This was a major economic force,” Merritts said.

At the same time other settlers were clearing land for farming, charcoaling and construction, removing shrubs, trees and other plants that can hold soil in place and capture sediment carried by stormwater.

Legacy sediment

Without those buffers, stormwater instead carried sediment directly into local waterways, where it became trapped behind the milldams. In some places, it piled up 10 feet high, Merritts said.

Related erosion soon meant that shallow wetlands were replaced with single-thread stream channels, she said.

Centuries later, many of those milldams have been removed or destroyed, but the legacy sediment remains, covering natural stream bottoms and reducing waterways’ capacity to contain flood waters, Merritts said.

And when waterflow is especially strong sediments can wash downstream. In the case of the Little Conestoga, they are washed into the Susquehanna and eventually its terminus, the Chesapeake Bay.

That’s a problem because stormwater-carried sediment, nitrogen and phosphorus lead to poor water health both locally and in the bay, and federal and state regulators have mandated that local officials reduce their pollution loads.

In Pennsylvania, Lancaster County tops the loading list, and 50% of its 1,499 total stream miles are impaired, according to figures from Lancaster Clean Water Partners, a collection of organizations working to clean local waterways.

“Half of Lancaster County’s streams are categorized as impaired, and you know that’s nuts,” said John Cox of Clean Water Partners, part of the project team.

In fact, they have set a goal to reduce the county’s 914.27 million-pound annual sediment pollution load by 32% by 2025.

‘Benefit over benefit’

Knowing this, Steinman officials introduced the legacy-sediment-removal plan, Zimmerman said.

“It just starts to make a whole lot of sense,” Zimmerman said.

The proposed excavation project would see contractors returning the area back to its natural marshy state, filled with native plants and a swirling combination of ground and surface water, said Kelly Gutshall, president at Land Studies, a Lititz-based environmental restoration and planning firm working on the project.

“You are opening up the floodplain to hold stormwater,” she said.

Sediment would be removed and transported away, possibly as topsoil on farms, golf courses or brownfield reclamation sites.

All told, the project looks to restore 7,366 linear feet of stream and 23.4 acres of wetlands.

That’s likely a drastic environmental benefit both locally and downstream, and it’s a benefit planners want to share with the public, said Rick Jackson, vice president of landscape architecture at ELA Group.

For that reason, a public walking trail also has been included in the project’s preliminary design, Jackson said — a trail that could potentially link Lancaster city to places like the Franklin & Marshall campus, Dorwart and Longs parks, the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health campus and others.

“You just see benefit over benefit,” Jackson said.

Scott Standish, executive director of the Lancaster County Planning Department, agreed, pointing out that the proposed trail and creek improvements fit into a countywide comprehensive plan by protecting natural resources, providing a walkable transportation route and linking natural and urban areas.

“You can’t look at anything in isolation anymore. You really have to think about how all of these things are integrated,” Standish said. “I think this could be a stellar project and a model for the rest of the county.”

That excitement is shared by Phil Wenger, president and CEO of the Lancaster Conservancy, which has worked since 1969 to preserve more than 7,000 acres of natural land in the region.

The conservancy, Wenger said, is not officially a partner on the project, but its conservation experts have made themselves available as unofficial consultants offering up “knowledge and expertise.”

Wenger said he’s watched this summer as an almost overwhelming number of locals and visitors flocked to conservancy properties for outdoor recreation.

He guesses the proposed Little Conestoga trail could be even more popular because of its proximity to the city — attracting visitors that likely would spend at nearby businesses, stimulating the local economy.

And then there’s the much-needed benefit of removing sediment pollution for local and downstream waterways, Wenger said.

“We can solve this problem in our lifetime,” he said.

Stakeholders support

Still, neither the trail nor the sediment removal are a sure thing, according to Jim Shultz, the project’s manager.

A feasibility study has already been completed, but for the project to move forward planners will have to secure permits, commission design and engineering work and move the project to construction — a process that could cost $14 million.

The project corridor passes through four municipalities — Lancaster city and Lancaster, East Hempfield and Manheim townships — and along 40 properties.

Since last year all of those stakeholders have been engaged, and according to Shultz, they have largely been supportive.

But planners are looking to make that support official and soon will be reaching out to municipal leaders at public meetings, hoping that they’ll pledge financial contributions.

Steinman Foundation officials already put $400,000 toward the early planning stages, and another $500,000 has been earmarked for design work, Zimmerman said, adding grant dollars also will be sought.

The project team is reaching out to the county community foundations, companies and individuals to raise funds to match the Steinman Foundation’s $500,000 commitment. To date, UGI has committed $25,000 to the design and engineering phase.

If all goes well, there is a possibility work on the multiyear project could begin sometime in 2021.

“Everybody we talked to has been really excited about it,” Cox said. “We’re going to show what a legacy sediment project looks like in an extremely visual place.”