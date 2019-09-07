The public is invited to the 6th Recovery Day Lancaster, which this year will include the 521 Club's Recovery Rocks.
The family-friendly, smoke- and drug-free event on Saturday, Sept. 21, will promote a celebration of healing and help normalize recovery as a healthy and contributing factor towards a strong community.
It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave. in Lancaster city. Admission is free, but tickets for a barbecue lunch are $5. They can be purchased ahead of time at recovery-day-lancaster.ticketleap.com or, if not sold at, at the door.
Displays, games, crafts, yoga and a kids' corner will be available throughout the event.
An opening ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., followed by "Lancaster County’s largest Serenity Circle" at 10:45 a.m.; a 1-mile walk around Lancaster's west end at 11 a.m.; and a concert at noon.
The event is organized by Lancaster County Recovery Alliance, a grassroots organization of people who want to develop solutions to issues caused by addiction.