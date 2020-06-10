In just over two days, more than 1,600 small businesses in Lancaster County placed orders for free personal protective equipment meant to help them operate safely through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Available to the county’s 12,700 small businesses with up to 100 employees, the free PPE kits includes face masks, hand sanitizer, face shields, cleaning sprays and touchless thermometers. The kits, which typically ship within two to three business days, are pre-determined based on a company’s size and industry.

“We are excited that this PPE portal launch has already been a success,” said Tony Gorick, creative services manager for the Lancaster Chamber, which is organizing the effort with the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

Gorick said the initial response to the program that launched Monday was stronger than expected, while noting that enough equipment has been ordered to supply all business in Lancaster County with fewer than 100 employees.

Interested small businesses can sign up for the free kits at RecoveryLancaster.com.

The $6 million PPE program is being funded out of the county’s $95 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money. The Lancaster County commissioners allocated the money last month.

