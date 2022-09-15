The ninth annual Recovery Day Lancaster will return to Buchanan Park Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The family-friendly event, hosted by the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance and recovery community the 521 Club, celebrates healing and seeks to reduce the stigma of addiction recovery. The event will feature games, holistic health demonstrations, speakers and more.

“Recovery Day Lancaster allows our community to celebrate each other, honor those we’ve lost, and communicate to the general public that we recover,” says Scott Theurer, president of the Lancaster County Recovery Alliance in a press release for the event.

The event includes a lunch featuring all-you-can-eat barbecue from Belly’s BBQ & Burritos as well as a boxed vegan lunch option. Lunch tickets are $5 and can be purchased here.

The event begins at 10 a.m. with Lancaster County’s largest Unity Circle, during which participants join hands and recite the serenity prayer.

The second annual Recovery Day Lancaster 5K will begin after the Unity Circle. The 5K begins on the the Buchanan Park side of Franklin & Marshall College campus and circles around Race Avenue, Harrisburg Pike, College Avenue and back to Buchanan Avenue. A Walk for Recovery featuring a shorter route takes place at the same time.

Visitors can stroll the park and peruse informational tables from various health and wellness groups and other organizations, including Lancaster County’s drug court and veterans’ court.

The Octavia Blues Band performs during the Recovery Rocks! concert portion of the event. The band takes the stage at 11 a.m., according to the Octavia Blues Band's website.

The event organizers are looking for volunteers to help with set-up, registration, the Walk for Recovery, cleanup and other tasks. Contact Karlee at karlee.shambaugh@gmail.com to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

IF YOU GO: What: Recovery Day Lancaster. Where: Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster, 17603. When: Sat., Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: Free. Lunch tickets are $5 and can be purchased at recovery-day-lancaster.ticketleap.com/lunch-tix. More info: Find more information visit https://lancastercountyrecovery.com/recovery-day/ and sign up for the 5k at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Lancaster/5KRunWalkforRecovery2021