An Elizabethtown-based organization is inviting the public to a free digital town hall "Recovering Through The Crisis" from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.

Blueprints For Addiction Recovery CEO Chris Dreisbach, who is one of the event's hosts, said its goal is "to illuminate the reality that recovery from addiction is not only possible but very real and very attainable even during this global pandemic.”

Joining Dreisbach virtually to host will be “Felony Friday” podcast host John Odermatt, and scheduled speakers are:

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams

WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-PAC" Waltman

Elizabethtown Borough Chief of Police Edward Cunningham

Recovery industry entrepreneur Dr. Matthew Walukonis

Candidate for PA House of Representatives John Padora

"Each speaker will present on a focused topic relevant to addiction and mental health recovery, followed by opportunities for both direct and write-in questions," Dreisbach said.

A Facebook event with instructions on how to join the town hall via Zoom or phone is here.

Here is the first round of speakers for our Virtual Town Hall Recovering Through The Crisis April 21 at 6 PM, next tweet will have the remaining speakers and instructions on how to zoom in! @TheRealXPac @GraceGriffaton @LancasterOnline @ThomasEWoods @DanielleWoodsTV @SarahGABC27 pic.twitter.com/QLqrAOTXUR — Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, Inc. (@blueprints4AR) April 16, 2020

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.