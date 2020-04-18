Christopher Dreisbach, submitted pic

Christopher Dreisbach is CEO of Elizabethtown-based Blueprints for Addiction Recovery, which opened in 2016. Staffers are now working with local police departments and ambulance crews in a new program called SecondChancePA.

 COURTESY OF CHRISTOPHER DREISBACH

An Elizabethtown-based organization is inviting the public to a free digital town hall "Recovering Through The Crisis" from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.

Blueprints For Addiction Recovery CEO Chris Dreisbach, who is one of the event's hosts, said its goal is "to illuminate the reality that recovery from addiction is not only possible but very real and very attainable even during this global pandemic.”

Joining Dreisbach virtually to host will be “Felony Friday” podcast host John Odermatt, and scheduled speakers are:

  • Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams
  • WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-PAC" Waltman
  • Elizabethtown Borough Chief of Police Edward Cunningham
  • Recovery industry entrepreneur Dr. Matthew Walukonis
  • Candidate for PA House of Representatives John Padora

"Each speaker will present on a focused topic relevant to addiction and mental health recovery, followed by opportunities for both direct and write-in questions," Dreisbach said.

A Facebook event with instructions on how to join the town hall via Zoom or phone is here.

