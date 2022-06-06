After recounting ballots for the Republican primary in the 100th District on Monday, Lancaster County election officials found no change in the vote total.

“It was the exact same,” said Christa Miller, chief clerk of the county Board of Elections, after a second tally for one of the district’s 20 precincts.

Rep. Bryan Cutler, of Quarryville, who has served the southern end state House district since 2006, received 514 votes in the East Drumore Township precinct to challenger Anne Weston’s 153.

The recount, a formality in a race Cutler won by more than 3,500 votes, was conducted on a different ballot-scanning machine than the one used during the May 17 primary, Miller said.

The recount was necessary after four voters in the district claimed in a petition, without presenting evidence, that they had seen fraud or error during the voting process.

Following the primary, two other petitions were submitted in the 100th, along with 45 in the 36th Senate District race in the northern part of the county, but all except the East Drumore petition were dismissed by county court President Judge David Ashworth for being filed late or lacking proper verification.

Toni Shuppe, co-founder of Audit the Vote PA, a group pushing the false narrative about the 2020 election being stolen, encouraged the group’s supporters to file the petitions. She had objected to the loss of Ephrata Township resident Mike Miller to state Sen. Ryan Aument in the 36th. Audit the Vote PA supported both Miller and Weston in their races.

Shuppe has not commented publicly about the recount effort.

Nick Wachinski, a Lancaster-based attorney, attended the recount on behalf of the Cutler campaign. Neither Weston nor a representative on her behalf attended.

Wachinski and Weston did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

