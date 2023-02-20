Weather services are predicting an unseasonably warm spike in temperature this week with a "record-challenging" high of 72 degrees in Lancaster County on Thursday.

Millersville Weather Information Service and the National Weather Service predict a high of 72 and 71 degrees, respectively, and a low of 40 degrees. That high temperature could challenge the 2017 record of 74 degrees in the county.

Millersville University Weather Information Center Director Kyle Elliott said the jet stream − a high-altitude current of wind that is the key factor in deciding temperatures − has been unusually high around New England and southeastern Canada, resulting in warm fronts coming up from the south.

Elliott said the warm front will stall around Interstate 80. Anything above the front will likely stay in the 40s, but below it will be much warmer.

"Only 50 to 100 miles could separate 40-degree temperatures from 80-degree warmth," Elliott said. "A remarkable contrast over such a short distance."

If the temperature exceeds 70 degrees it will be the warmest day in the county this year. If the warm front goes 25 to 50 miles above Lancaster the temperatures could break the record − if it stays in Lancaster, the high will likely only reach the 50s or 60s.

"Regardless of the exact temperature, 'Spring Fever' has and will continue to run rampant across southeastern PA this week with no accumulating snow expected through at least the end of the month," Elliott said.

Leading up to Thursday's warmth, NWS predicts a slight chance of snow for an otherwise rainy Wednesday. The high on Tuesday will reach the upper 50s before dipping back down to 40 on Tuesday. The highs will once again dip to the 30s and 40s through the weekend.