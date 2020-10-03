Could July’s record-breaking heat be an indicator of weather patterns likely to be more common in decades to come?

Millersville University weather data show that hotter-than-average months are more common in recent decades than they were for most of the 20th century. This past July was hotter than any July since 1914, when weather data collection began in the region.

Above-average summer temperatures have increased in the last three decades. The average high temperatures of all the Julys between 2010 and 2019 are nearly three degrees higher than the long-term average for that time of year.

While scientists can’t be certain that climate change is the cause of extreme weather events -- like last month’s heat waves -- regional and international climate reports have predicted with high confidence that similar anomalies will become more common as the planet warms, Dr. Sepideh Yalda, Millersville University professor of meteorology, said in an email.

Central and eastern North America are among some of the areas that will experience the warmest extreme temperatures,” Yalda said, while noting that different regions across the planet are warming at different rates.

Dealing with hotter summers

Vulnerable populations face unique challenges thanks to extreme heat, and the new norms of the pandemic have made battling the heat even tougher in some circumstances.

Social distancing has made it harder to offer cooling services in Lancaster. The county closed its cooling centers for the elderly in March amid the county-wide shutdown, said Lon Wible, director of the Lancaster County Office of Aging. The American Red Cross’ public cooling centers are also closed, said spokeswoman Linda Landis. Libraries, restaurants and other public spaces that have often provided respite for the homeless are only now beginning to reopen.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include headaches, stomachaches, nausea and fatigue, said Dr. Carrie Edwards of Lancaster Pediatric Associates. Prolonged exposure to heat without the opportunity to cool down can be fatal, especially among children and the elderly, Edwards said

Low-income residents tend to have more trouble affording sustained air conditioning throughout the summer, an additional hurdle to safety during hot months, said Carli Moua, community paramedic supervisor with Lancaster Emergency Medical Services.

Public housing buildings in Lancaster have some air conditioning units, but many residents go through the hotter months without it.

At Church Street Towers, 36 of 101 apartments have no AC unit, according to Beth Detz, deputy executive director of the Lancaster Housing Authority. At Farnum Street East, 54 of the 169 apartments don’t have AC units.

Impacting air quality

Hot weather doesn’t only threaten health through heat exhaustion and heat stroke; it contributes to poor air quality, too.

High temperatures speed up the reaction between emissions from vehicles and industry that forms ground-level ozone, a dangerous pollutant, said Dr. Richard Clark of Millersville University.

The same high-pressure systems that bring hot, stagnant heat to Lancaster also tend to bring pollution from bigger upwind cities, namely Baltimore and Washington, DC, Clark said, creating the perfect storm for poor air quality. More heat from a warming climate makes matters worse still.

Education and preparedness are key to reducing the threat of climate change in Lancaster for Moua. She said the city should make cooling centers a priority for low income housing and continue efforts to educate the public about how to notice symptoms of heat exhaustion and take precautions.