Lancaster County’s peak foliage season is still a few weeks away, according to Pennsylvania’s forestry bureau.

For now, autumn lovers may be wondering when the cooler weather that accompanies the annual phenomenon will arrive.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of Forestry’s first foliage report of the season shows the most colorful period of the season is still three to four weeks away.

The report, which covers the period from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, shows the county, along with the rest of the southern half of the state, is three to four weeks away from peak foliage.

An interactive map at tourism website smokmountains.com predicts patchy color changes in Lancaster County by Saturday. The website offers a nationwide fall foliage forecast.

Last year’s peak season in the county didn’t begin until the first week of November, according to the bureau of forestry.

Temperatures through midweek are more likely to feel like summer than fall. A high near 90 degrees Wednesday could break the record of 88 degrees set in 1927, according to data from Millersville University’s Weather Information Center.

By the weekend, temperatures should settle to the 60s and 70s and stay in that range through October, according to AccuWeather.