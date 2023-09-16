This spring was the first time in more than 40 years of planting pumpkins that Jim Erb of Brook Lawn Farm Market in Manheim Township had to irrigate the ground just to get his crop in on time.

“The ground was like concrete,” Erb said.

However, Erb said the summer’s continued dry weather wasn’t as much of an obstacle once the pumpkin crop got into the ground. Erb and other local growers reported that irrigation proved effective after planting and that the resulting pumpkin crop looks strong.

Erb said the recent late season rains are less unusual than the intensity and early arrival of this spring’s drought, noting that May weather this year seemed more like a typical July regarding drought conditions.

He is hopeful that clear and sunny fall weather is here to stay, but said: “I’m not putting my irrigation equipment away just yet.”

Andrea Martin, the co-owner and office manager of Brecknock Orchard in Brecknock Township, said that this summer’s dry weather was great for their pumpkin crop and that the crop was far enough along to avoid an adverse effect from the recent rain.

“The pumpkin crop is still looking excellent,” Martin said.

Martin said the orchard plants its pumpkins into a bed of straw, which provides a mulch layer and has kept the plants above the soil during the rain.

The Oregon Dairy, which sources its pumpkins from the Leola Produce auction, has also observed that the crop seems to be doing well.

Nancy Shaffer, special event coordinator at the Manheim Township dairy, said the dairy’s corn maze did see effects from the summer’s drought. “It’s probably the shortest corn we’ve ever had,” Shaffer said.

Here are some local places to pick pumpkins:

Brecknock Orchard

Details: Visitors can clip pumpkins from the vine and then use a wagon to haul in their harvest. The orchard also provides a complimentary bottle of water to pumpkin pickers. The orchard grows more than 40 different kinds of pumpkins, gourds and squash.

Where: 390 Orchard Road, Brecknock Township

Season: Pumpkin-picking will continue through the beginning of November

Cost: 77 cents a pound

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday and Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Info: brecknockorchard.com

Brook Lawn Farm Market

Details: Indoor and outdoor browsing is available at this market, which carries 100 variations of pumpkins and gourds, including some unique colors and shapes. The market also carries a variety of corn ears that can be used for decoration or popped in the microwave to make popcorn.

Where: 2325 Lititz Pike, Manheim Township

Season: Pumpkin-picking continues through Oct. 21

Cost: Price on pieces sold individually may vary -- for those sold by weight, the price is 79 cents a pound with a $2.99 minimum

Hours: Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Info: brooklawnfarmmarket.com

Cherry Hill Orchards

Details: Visitors can go through the patch and select pumpkins. In addition to the carving pumpkins, visitors can also pick their own apples or sunflowers.

Where: 400 Long Lane, Pequea Township

Season: Will run through October

Cost: Pumpkins are 60 cents a pound

Hours: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; (Last entry 30 minutes before closing)

Info: cherryhillorchards.com

Country Barn

Details: Visitors can purchase tickets to ride a wagon to the 10-acre pumpkin patch. Pre-picked pumpkins are also available at the Farm Market. Saturday, Nov. 4 is Pumpkin Demolition Day for those who want to celebrate the end of the season with some healthy destruction.

Where: 211 Donerville Road, Manor Township

Season: Pumpkin-picking continues through Oct. 29

Cost: 59 cents a pound for orange pumpkins; 79 cents a pound for speciality pumpkins

Hours: September: Saturdays and Sundays; October: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays -- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Info: countrybarnmarket.com

Masonic Village Farm Market

Details: This farm market provides pick-your-own options for pumpkins and apples, according to their website.

Where: 310 Eden View Road, West Donegal Township

Season: Pumpkin-picking continues through Oct. 29, but pumpkins are only available on selected weekends, so check the website for details (or show up prepared to pick apples)

Cost: 70 cents per pound

Hours: Thursday to Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday: noon to 3 p.m.

Info: mvfarmmarket.com

Oregon Dairy

Details: A $15 general admission ticket (discounts available for select hours on Friday, seniors and large groups - children 2 and under receive free admission) gets visitors access to a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, farm activities and rides. Train ride tickets are sold separately.

Where: 2900 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township

Season: The pumpkin patch is open until Nov. 5

Cost: Ranges from $2 to $12 based on size (sold by piece, not by weight -- this is an additional cost beyond the general admission ticket)

Hours: Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (from Sept. 22 to Nov. 5); also open on Monday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Info: oregondairy.com

