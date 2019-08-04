The first thing you see coming into Wes and Kim Bridgette’s Hempfield-area home, straight ahead on the living room wall, is the photo of an infant’s hand. Below it, resting on a table, is a shadowbox containing the tiniest inked footprints of an infant.
And then you notice the grinning face of Jaelynn Bridgette, a 6-month-old bundle of sweet cheeks, wide eyes and restless legs wrapped in a butterfly-print dress and topped with a hairband bow.
But the photo of the hand, and the tiny footprints? They’re not Jaelynn’s. Those hands and those footprints belong to her big sister, Jordan, who never got to see the inside of this house, or come home with her parents.
Jordan Bridgette was stillborn on Nov. 12, 2017, at 38 weeks.
“Our whole world fell apart,” Kim says.
The experience of their daughter’s death was wrenching. Surreal. In its aftermath, time passed painfully, slowly.
The Bridgettes this fall will take part in a program at Women & Babies Hospital that helps to train personnel in how to care for families who have lost their infants. They want to share what’s helpful to them as they work toward some kind of equilibrium and acceptance.
The joyful life of baby Jaelynn, born this past February, certainly has brought some healing.
But, Kim and Wes say, there always will be reminders that not all of their children will be present to celebrate Mother’s Day. Father’s Day. Christmas. That family photos always will be missing someone.
“The ‘what-ifs’ will probably haunt me forever,” Kim acknowledges. “It’ll never be a complete peace, but I’m just going to have to be as at peace with it as I can be.”
‘Nothing’
About 1% of U.S pregnancies end in stillbirth — the loss of a baby after 20 weeks. That’s about 24,000 births annually, according to Centers for Disease Control statistics.
About 1 in 10 of those stillbirths are caused by problems with the umbilical cord. If it gets knotted or squeezed, oxygen to the baby gets cut off.
That’s apparently what happened to Jordan Bridgette. When Kim went to sleep the night of Nov. 10, 2017, the always-active Jordan was moving around inside her womb.
The next morning, when Kim awoke, everything was still.
“I did all the usual things” to stimulate movement, Kim says, “eat, drink cold water, change position. And it’s still like, I wasn’t overly alarmed.” After an hour of no change, she woke Wes.
“Of course, I immediately start to Google ... and (say) she’s fine, (the baby’s) sleep patterns change, that happens,” Wes remembers.
Just to calm their nervousness, they decided to call their doctor anyway, and headed to Women & Babies Hospital for a quick check.
“They listened on the Doppler (handheld fetal monitor),” Wes remembers. “Nothing. They tried on the ultrasound. Nothing.”
The realization that something was terribly, irreversibly wrong, pushed back at first, could not be denied anymore. One look at the faces of hospital personnel around them made it clear.
What follows, the Bridgettes say, is now a blur.
“I was crying, screaming, I remember, ‘This isn’t true ... this isn’t possible,” Kim says. That, Wes says, was the hardest part of the experience for him.
And then came the questions: Would they have a C-section, or would Kim be induced to give birth to Jordan? Who did they need to call? Those first calls, Kim says, were to the couple’s parents — whose joy at thinking they were being called about Jordan’s imminent arrival had to be shattered.
The Bridgettes chose to have the birth via induction. And, for the next 36 hours, as Kim’s labor progressed, they began their first steps in what will be a lifetime of coming to grips with what had just happened.
Butterfly
A little button nose, just like Jaelynn’s. Chubby cheeks, black hair, brown eyes, long body.
Jordan Bridgette, all 7 pounds 15 ounces of her, slipped into the world silently on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at 8:06 p.m.
“She was,” Kim says, “such a beautiful ... she was so perfect. It was awful, and it was amazing.”
A butterfly symbol was placed on the hospital room door to alert all hospital personnel, from doctors and nurses to housekeeping, what had happened. The room itself was separate from the main delivery and visitation rooms, to ensure privacy. And the hospital also provided a designated room in which their families could wait.
“I’m so grateful for that,” Kim says now. “I can’t imagine hearing other babies crying or seeing other mothers.”
Then the next day dawned and the Bridgettes headed home, in a car with an infant car seat already installed, to a house with a nursery already set up, its drawers filled with freshly washed baby clothes.
They decided to keep the nursery intact for the months that followed, “even though she wasn’t there,” Kim says, “we would go sit in there sometimes and think of her.”
Aftermath
The couple knows that many of the choices they made — whether to induce or have a C-section, whether to have someone remove the nursery furniture before they returned home, how to handle their daughter’s burial, whether to hold a funeral — have to be handled by each family individually. There is, the Bridgette’s say, surely no one-decision-works-for-everyone path through the immediate aftermath of a stillbirth.
It’s an ever-evolving balance between privacy and shared pain, of having help and pulling back, of finding ways to ensure Jordan is not only remembered, but loved.
Resting on a high shelf in Jaelynn’s nursery — the same room that would have been her big sister’s — is “Jordan Bear,” a stuffed bear with a jaunty pink neck bow that weighs exactly the same, 7 pounds 15 ounces, as newborn Jordan. Jordan Bear has appeared in family pictures, and in photos the Bridgettes have taken of their friends’ children at get-togethers.
They have their own burial plots chosen — something, the Bridgettes point out, most 30-somethings don’t have — so they can be buried next to Jordan in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Though every instance of stillbirth comes with its own variables — and its own pain — the Bridgettes say this is what they have found helpful:
— Don’t ignore one parent in favor of the other. “I think fathers get a little lost in all of it,” Wes says. “People might ask how Kim is doing, but not me. It was my daughter as well.”
Kim agrees. “Mothers and fathers get treated very, very differently sometimes” after they’ve lost a child. “I would say he almost got lost, and I was bombarded sometimes” with people who wanted to comfort her.
— Communicate. “We knew there would be days when one of us would be more OK than the other,” Kim says. So it doesn’t mean we have to have a big conversation about it, but we might tread more lightly if the other one can say, ‘I had a bad day today.’ ”
Many times, Wes says, “I did most of my crying in the car — I felt selfish crying in front of Kim because she went through this pregnancy. But then I realized if I’m not OK, I can’t be OK for her.”
— Realize that, sometimes, the offer of help is all you have to give. “People just wanted to help so badly and there’s just ... there’s nothing” that can be done to make it better, Kim says. “I love these people so much and I appreciate them so much, but there’s no words that are going to make it better.”
— Look for the little things. In the immediate aftermath of Jordan’s birth the family faced Thanksgiving, Christmas and the long slog of winter, Kim says. “But people would tell me, ‘You look great. You’re getting out of bed, you got a shower, you’re brushing your hair.’ That was so encouraging, because people understood you don’t really want to get out of bed, you don’t want to take a shower or get dressed.”
— If the parents had photos taken of their baby, and if you’re comfortable doing so, ask to see them. “We were hesitant to share them because we didn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable,” Kim says. “And I think some people might have been happy to see her photo but didn’t want to upset me by asking.”
— Understand if the new parents beg off social obligations, even last-minute. They’re just going to have to prioritize themselves sometimes, and that may mean saying “No” more often.
— The hardest part of the parents’ recovery may begin a few months after all the attention has begun to wane. Be prepared. They will “never really get over it; they’ll get through it,” Wes explains. “And you have to ‘get through’ it for the rest of your life. The sadness doesn’t always hit hard, but I’m sad to a degree every single day, and I was never like that before.”
— Use the baby’s name when you’re talking about him or her. If the baby crosses your mind, let the parents know it. “It’s meaningful in a really simple way,” Kim says.
— Keep the baby’s memory alive. Each year since Jordan’s birth, family and friends have celebrated her birthday by performing random acts of kindness in her honor, and have passed out cards with Jordan’s name explaining why they’re doing so. Each month on the 12th, the Bridgettes pause to acknowledge Jordan, to talk to baby Jaelynn about her big sister, to visit Jordan’s grave and to focus on passing along kindness.