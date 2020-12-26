Ham and mashed potatoes topped dinner plates Friday evening at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Kaden Stetler and his colleagues set out to offer up a traditional Christmas feast.

But unlike at many dinner tables across Lancaster County, they weren’t hosting a lavish holiday celebration for family and friends.

Inside the church on Lime Street in Lancaster city, they instead organized a holiday party for members of the city’s homeless community.

“It’s a nice change of pace when you are homeless to have something that is stable,” one woman attending the event said, declining to give her name for sake of privacy.

Providing that type of stability has been a longtime goal, according to Stetler.

“It’s always been a passion of mine, helping people,” said Stetler, who spoke with joy about being able to host the event as president of a charitable nonprofit called Rebel Cause.

The “Rebel” in the nonprofit’s name refers to the Rebel Alliance, a ragtag group that fought against the evil Empire in the original “Star Wars” movie trilogy.

Rebels with a cause

With that fictional rebel group’s morals in mind, Stetler created Rebel Cause about five years ago, he said earlier this week.

“I thought it would be really cool if someone could do something like that in real life,” Stetler said, describing his nonprofit as “a community outreach organization composed of ‘Star Wars’ fans.”

“We are committed to helping the homeless in Lancaster County,” he said, reading from his organization’s mission statement.

In the past, that mostly meant hosting themed fundraising events, big and small, to raise money, which was then donated to homeless-oriented organizations, including local shelters, Stetler said. Much of that work, he said, was accomplished through cooperation with others at like-minded organizations, especially through the Lanc Co MyHome network.

Earlier this year, Rebel Cause also set out to provide those in need with places to shelter and to receive basic necessities, Stetler said. And despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to set up a day center at First United Methodist Church on East Walnut Street and an overnight center at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The organization rents the spaces, he said.

“It really came together quickly and was awesome for us to be able to step into that role,” Stetler said.

Holiday special

Friday’s holiday celebration was held at Ebenezer. Stetler jokingly called the event the Rebel Cause Holiday Special — a nod to the notoriously panned “Star Wars Holiday Special,” which has developed something of a cult following in the decades after its 1978 release.

Stetler said he was determined to ensure his event would not disappoint.

“I love Christmas, so I wanted to make sure our guests were going to have as good of a Christmas as I was having,” Stetler said.

Following as many COVID-19 health guidelines as possible, Stetler and his staff aimed to open the church’s doors about 5 p.m. to regular visitors from the local homeless community.

And everything went as planned, said Katerina Kuss, a Rebel Cause staff member, who said she’s typically not a big fan of the Christmas holiday. Seeing Friday’s event changed that, she said.

That’s mostly true because of her interactions with members of the homeless community, specifically speaking with them about their situations on past holidays, Kuss said.

“We had a lot of heartfelt stories,” she said.

Within the church’s decorated space, 23 guests were treated to a traditional meal, a few presents and a showing of the new “Lego Star Wars Holiday Special,” a short movie that debuted this year, Stetler said, speaking over the phone after the meal.

“We are having a great time,” he said.

Minutes later, Stetler passed his phone to another guest, a man, who identified himself only as a Marine veteran.

“They helped me out,” the veteran said, applauding Rebel Cause staff not only for their work on the holiday but also through the rest of the year, when they provide him a place to sleep, access to computers and other necessities.

“They are human beings that care about helping human beings,” he said. “They help out veterans.”

And that’s important not only during the holidays, a female dinner guest said. “It’s important every day.”

Related coverage