The overnight shelter at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lancaster city is under new management.

Lancaster County Food Hub replaced Rebel Cause Lancaster on Aug. 9.

“The Coalition is proud to work with the Food Hub and Ebenezer Baptist Church as partners who see the need in our community and the potential in our guests,” LanCoMyHome director Jen Koppel said in a press release announcing its partnership with the Lancaster County Food Hub. “I have every confidence in the experience of the Lancaster County Food Hub, and in the alignment of our goals.”

Koppel did not respond to a request for comment on the management change. The shelter opened in July 2020.

“We are disappointed that the coalition did not choose us after our staff stepped up during the pandemic to help our more vulnerable community in Lancaster,” Rebel Cause Lancaster founder Kaden Stetler said. “We hope the new organization can fill the shoes that we left behind.”

LanCoMyHome, a coalition of agencies seeking to reduce homelessness, received a $128,364 grant in federal funds to open the shelter and contracted with the church and Rebel Cause Lancaster to provide the space and services. The 18-month grant expires in January.

Food Hub executive director Paige McFarling said if the grant is not renewed, her organization will work with LanCoMyHome to raise the needed funds.

“We are passionate about serving those most in need across Lancaster County, and providing low-barrier shelter and outreach support is a natural extension of the work that we do,” McFarling said. “When Lancastrians need food, clothing, shelter, or a partner along their path, we stand ready to work with them.

“We are working hand in hand with shelter guests to help them access and navigate the services that will help them lift themselves into more stable life circumstances,” she said.

The Lancaster County Food Hub is also taking over a day center formerly operated from First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., in Lancaster city. The center, which is currently closed, was previously overseen by Rebel Cause Lancaster, which started it in April 2020 for people to have a welcoming place to relax.

McFarling said her organization is working to identify a new location for the center and hopes to open in September.