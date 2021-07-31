Nonprofit Rebel Cause Lancaster says the day center and homeless shelter it has been operating will be under new management as of Aug. 9.
The center at First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut St., and shelter at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime St., were operated by the nonprofit under contract with Lanc Co MyHome, a coalition of local groups that addresses homelessness and that had secured federal funding.
In response to questions about the new provider receiving the contract, the coalition issued this statement: "Lanc Co MyHome is dedicated to providing coordinated and effective homeless services throughout the county of Lancaster. The office for the coalition is currently in conversations with the new provider whose bid was selected through a competitive, open request for proposal process. We will be excited to make a joint statement.
“Overnight shelter services will not be interrupted and adjustments made to Day Center services have been communicated to appropriate partners and clients.”
On its Facebook page, Rebel Cause posted, in part: “We are deeply saddened by the coalition’s decision. We hope that our guests will continue to receive the same care and respect that the Rebel Cause team has offered.”
Rebel Cause Lancaster, a group for “Star Wars” fans who also have an interest in helping the Lancaster community, had been operating the center and shelter since July 2020.