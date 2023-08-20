'Really rewarding': As teaching staff diminishes nationwide, Lancaster County artist discovers passion for teaching

Securing a spot as an art teacher at Penn Manor High School felt like hitting the lottery for Heather Stief.

Yet, as schools nationwide have struggled in recent years to retain and recruit teachers, there are fewer and fewer like Stief becoming a teacher.

She is among a dwindling number of individuals receiving their teaching certification in Pennsylvania. The number of certificates issued in the state has been halved in the last decade with only 4,200 in certificates issued from in-state teacher preparation programs in the 2021-22 school year – the lowest number issued on record, according to an analysis by the Penn State Center for Education Evaluation and Policy Analysis.

The analysis cites increasing costs of higher education, stagnant and declining wages and benefits and the public’s declining perception of teachers as a few possible reasons for the drop in certifications. Additionally, the frustration over growing polarization across the country over what and how children are taught has been cited both as a deterrent to entering the profession and a reason to leave, according to the National Education Association.

“I kind of went instantly into (teaching),” Stief said. “I didn’t really think about there being a teacher shortage… I had more of a good impression of teaching.”

Stief joins 27 other teachers beginning their first year in the Penn Manor School District. Several of those teachers moved to Penn Manor from other districts, but Stief, 39, is entering her first year of teaching after first pursuing careers in graphic design and art.

And, while the COVID-19 pandemic sparked an increased interest in remote work for many, it was during the pandemic that Stief became interested in the teaching profession.

‘Really rewarding’

Stief received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Kutztown University in 2007 and began as a graphic designer shortly after. Frustrated by a career that kept her glued to a computer all day, Stief eventually jumped into working as a full-time artist.

She made a living traveling up and down the east coast doing craft shows but the pandemic put an end to craft shows for nearly two years.

“That’s something I just never anticipated,” Stief said. “I wasn’t really prepared for it.”

Looking for a new form of income, she began teaching workshops for learners ages 12 and up at the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen on Queen Street in Lancaster city. Stief had her doubts that she’d like this new venture.

“I was terrified right before my first class,” Stief said. “I was curled up in a ball the day I knew I had to teach a class at night. I was just terrified. But I ended up really loving it.”

Stief was teaching metalsmithing, which she said can be difficult to teach because much of the process is muscle memory. Looking back on that time now, with a teaching certification under her belt, Stief cringes. That first experience, however, and the first spark of understanding she saw in the eyes of her students planted the seed for a new career path.

“I was going into it blindly but the students would still get it,” Stief said of the metalsmithing workshops. “It was really rewarding. I really loved it. It really felt good in a way that I’ve never felt before.”

Initially, Stief wanted to become a professor but opportunities to teach metalsmithing at the college level in Lancaster County were scarce and she didn’t want to move her family out of their Hempfield Township home; as Stief heads back to school to teach, her daughter is starting her first year of kindergarten in the Hempfield School District.

Stief’s sister, who has taught in the Ephrata Area School District for 20 years, encouraged her to pursue a post baccalaureate certification to teach kindergarten through 12th grade.

Her sister’s commitment to the teaching profession was an inspiration and Stief was sold – she’d go to Millersville University to become a teacher.

“I just always had an example of someone that loves teaching and has stuck with it all this time,” Stief.

Balancing reward with burnout

Sticking with it is the key, because over the years teaching has changed and it’s not without its challenges.

“It takes a certain person to be a teacher,” Stief said. “You have to want to do it.”

Becoming certified to teach is a lot of work. There’s a “lot of hoops to jump through,” Stief said. In Pennsylvania, teachers must complete background checks and other clearances, receive a bachelor’s degree or post baccalaureate credit in education, student teach and pass a test to receive certification, to name a few steps.

“I can’t imagine doing all this work and then not becoming a teacher for the rest of my working career,” Stief said.

That and the continued level of work teachers have after becoming certified is one factor that might play into the teaching shortage, she added. Today, working from home is so prevalent that many might consider that an easier route than showing up to a classroom every day.

The impacts of the shortage have started to compound on each other, with substitutes being harder to recruit, putting an extra load on the teachers who do come to school each day.

When a teacher is absent, and there isn’t a substitute, another teacher might have to cover them during their planning period. The planning period, however, is a necessary time for teachers to grade and prepare for classes. Some districts, like Penn Manor, have written it into their contract that teachers will be paid for covering planning periods.

During her stints as a student teacher, Stief said she did see that the added work contributes to burnout. For someone who held a full-time work-intensive job as a graphic designer, Stief said the added work won’t be as tough to handle but it could be harder for someone where teaching is their first full-time job.

Burnout could come from challenges in the classroom, too.

Most students lost one to two years of in-person instruction time with the pandemic, which has created challenges in terms of student behavior and mental health.

“It’s definitely difficult because they lost so much time being with their peers,” Stief said, noting that some transitioned from one school to another during the pandemic without any closure, too. “I think it’s been tough for them.”

But it’s getting better, she said. Stief completed student teaching at Central York Middle School in York County and Landis Run Intermediate School in the Manheim Township School District through MU since 2021 and she’s seen student behaviors gradually improve over those years.

“I just keep in the back of my head what they’ve been through and the age they went through it and how it might affect their behavior today,” Stief said. “Teachers don’t take anything personally. You can’t. You won’t survive.”

Thanks to the positive impression she has of teaching – courtesy of her sister’s experience in teaching – none of these potential avenues for burnout seem to worry Stief.

Stief said her professors at MU often presented the shortage in a positive light, citing how quickly educators can find jobs.

The shortage wasn’t a huge topic of discussion at the university, Stief said, though some professors did discuss the reasons why there was a shortage, such as a low pay in some areas. One possible solution Stief sees to the teacher shortage is paying student teachers, especially if some schools are hoping to train paraprofessionals to become full-time teachers.

“For (paraprofessionals) that would be really hard not to be paid because it would be giving up their job to student teach,” Stief said. “A lot of times paras are underpaid and they always do such a wonderful job and most of them will be amazing teachers. It’s an untapped resource.”

In the meantime, MU’s education program curriculum has evolved to factor in key issues that cropped up during the pandemic, like teaching virtually.

Stief’s biggest fear was that she would have to teach virtually as part of her student teaching experience. The pandemic itself hadn’t been a concern for her as restrictions were just beginning to lift when she began student teaching.

“That’s always in the back of your head: how are you going to teach virtually if it ever does happen again,” Stief said. “I feel more confident now because (MU) gave us strategies and we’ve survived it once.”

‘I can deal’

Another thing she’s prepared for is communicating with parents.

Public schools in Lancaster County specifically have been confronted by residents challenging books, pushing back on transgender student involvement on sports teams aligning with their gender identity and increased concern over how teachers are educating their students.

Stief, however, doesn’t look at the polarized climate surrounding education in a negative light.

“Any teacher if you would ask them – I can’t speak for everybody – but I think they would welcome more parental involvement,” Stief said. “So, if that’s how parents are getting involved, I’m supportive of that. I see parents as a partner in their child’s education.”

She welcomes parents into her classroom to ask questions or provide feedback.

“I want to hear it,” Stief said. “I’d rather that than them not be involved at all.”

In fact, Stief sees clear communication as part of the solution to the teaching shortage.

“What might be happening is students are hearing their parents talk about things they don’t like and then it gives them a negative feeling about going into teaching, even if maybe they want to go to college to be a teacher,” Stief said.

So far, Stief’s interactions with parents have been positive, but her work as a jeweler – where sometimes, people didn’t value her craft monetarily – has prepared her for any type of communication, positive or negative.

“It won’t be easy,” Stief said. “But I can deal with it.”

After all, she was willing to wait years to become an art teacher. Stief said she considers herself lucky that an art teaching position was open at Penn Manor and that she was hired for the role.

Between student teaching and full-time teaching she spent time subbing in different school districts to get a feel for the climate and culture in each one.

“I loved Penn Manor the most – I always had a good day there,” Stief said. “I always felt at home.”