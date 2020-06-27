Gary Mink, co-owner of Gary & Joel's Barbershop on Marietta Avenue in West Hempfield Township, cuts Paul Sidoti's hair on Friday as Lancaster County enters into the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, June 26, 2020.
As of Friday afternoon, the barbershop was completely booked until after July 4, according to co-owner Joel Wamsley. He said the hardest part of the reopen has been turning down regular customers who try to walk in for a cut.
"We're a normal walk-in business, so turning some of our customers away is kind of a tough thing," Wamsley said.
Decor is seen on the walls of Gary & Joel's Barbershop on Marietta Avenue in West Hempfield Township on Friday as Lancaster County enters into the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, June 26, 2020. It was the first time barbershops and hair salons were allowed to since the state's shutdown order almost three months ago.
Tools of the trade are seen on the counter at Gary & Joel's Barbershop on Marietta Avenue in West Hempfield Township on Friday as Lancaster County enters into the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, June 26, 2020. It was the first time barbershops and hair salons were allowed to since the state's shutdown order almost three months ago.
Joel Wamsley, from left, Ryan Kohler and Gary Mink cut hair at Gary & Joel's Barbershop on Marietta Avenue in West Hempfield Township on Friday as Lancaster County enters into the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, June 26, 2020.
Hand sanitizer, masks and isopropyl alchohol were available for customers at Longeneckers Barber Shop, 2478 Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township, Friday, June 26, 2020. Customers also had to have their temperature checked before getting haircuts.
Stephen Ihnat, of East Lampeter Township, left, gets his temperature checked before his haircut by Kim Longenecker at Longeneckers Barber Shop, 2478 Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township, Friday, June 26, 2020.
Longeneckers Barber Shop owner Paige Longenecker, left, cuts the hair of Alvin Zook while barber George Martinez cuts the hair of Stephen Ihnat Friday, June 26, 2020. A sheet of plastic hangs between these chairs in the shop Friday on the fist day the shop was open after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stephen Ihnat, of East Lampeter Township holds his mask as George Martinez cuts around his ears at Longeneckers Barber Shop, 2478 Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township, Friday, June 26, 2020.
Longeneckers Barber Shop owner Paige Longenecker, left, cuts the hair of Alvin Zook while in the background barber George Martinez cuts the hair of Stephen Ihnat Friday, June 26, 2020. A sheet of plastic hangs between chairs in the shop Friday on the fist day the shop was open after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wamsley said people have mostly been understanding and are getting used to the new system, which includes customers booking an appointment online and then waiting in their car until one of the three barbers comes out for them.
Other barbershops and hair salons around the area are following suit, mostly having their customers wait in their cars.
Gary Mink, the other owner of the business, shared Wamsley's sentiments about being back in business.
"After having three months off, to get semi-back to normal is a real good feeling," Mink said while he was between haircuts on Friday.
Wearing a mask while getting a haircut is optional, though almost every customer Friday afternoon kept theirs on, except when they were getting the hair behind their ears cut.
The long, mandatory break, was nice for a week or two, Mink said, but then he was ready to be back in the shop, talking to his customers.
Wamsley said he got some golfing in while the shop was closed, but he was happy to be back.
"You're used to seeing people and talking to people and seeing how everyone's doing," he said.
The barbershop, which has been in business for 12 years, has accrued generations of customers, usually cutting the whole family's hair, Wamsley said.
"You know, fathers, sons, grandparents... so you know everyone and it's kind of nice to catch up with people and see how things are going for them -- and how they made it through this whole time," he said.