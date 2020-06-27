The small parking lot off Marietta Avenue was full of vehicles on Friday as people anxiously awaited to get their hair cut at Gary and Joel's Barbershop.

As the county moved to the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan, barbershops and salons were able to open for business.

The West Hempfield Township barbershop is normally a walk-in business, but in order to keep the number of people inside restricted, it has started taking appointments online.

As of Friday afternoon, the barbershop was completely booked until after July 4, according to co-owner Joel Wamsley. He said the hardest part of the reopen has been turning down regular customers who try to walk in for a cut.

"We're a normal walk-in business, so turning some of our customers away is kind of a tough thing," Wamsley said.

Wamsley said people have mostly been understanding and are getting used to the new system, which includes customers booking an appointment online and then waiting in their car until one of the three barbers comes out for them.

Other barbershops and hair salons around the area are following suit, mostly having their customers wait in their cars.

Gary Mink, the other owner of the business, shared Wamsley's sentiments about being back in business.

"After having three months off, to get semi-back to normal is a real good feeling," Mink said while he was between haircuts on Friday.

"Of course, all the customers are happy to see ya. And it's good to see them," he said.

Wamsley, Mink and Ryan Kohler occupy the barbershop and wear masks while they're at work, taking them off to catch a breath or take a drink between cuts.

Wearing a mask while getting a haircut is optional, though almost every customer Friday afternoon kept theirs on, except when they were getting the hair behind their ears cut.

The long, mandatory break, was nice for a week or two, Mink said, but then he was ready to be back in the shop, talking to his customers.

Wamsley said he got some golfing in while the shop was closed, but he was happy to be back.

"You're used to seeing people and talking to people and seeing how everyone's doing," he said.

The barbershop, which has been in business for 12 years, has accrued generations of customers, usually cutting the whole family's hair, Wamsley said.

"You know, fathers, sons, grandparents... so you know everyone and it's kind of nice to catch up with people and see how things are going for them -- and how they made it through this whole time," he said.