Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf released a statement Thursday announcing that the Real ID enforcement deadline will be pushed back for one year, to Oct. 1, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delay is due to the national emergency declaration, as directed by President Donald J. Trump, the statement said.

The Real ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for states to follow when issuing driver’s licenses and identification cards needed to board domestic commercial flights and to access secure federal buildings.

Pennsylvania began issuing REAL ID compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards in the spring of 2019 -- it is not mandatory in the state to have a compliant form of identification.

About 750,000 people have gone through the process of getting a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, said PennDOT Deputy Secretary Kurt Myers in February. As of Feb. 6, that’s up 459,000 since August, when the tally was at 291,000 people.