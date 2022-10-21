Investigators found a 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine on a table next to an infant– and two toy guns near the child’s body – after police say it was shot by a 3-year-old Tuesday night, according to details laid out in a search warrant.

Lancaster city police requested the search warrant after officers responded at 7 p.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 500 block of Woodward Street. The 9mm handgun had a 30-round extended magazine, a laser sight and its serial number scraped off, according to the warrant. One of the toy guns found near the child’s body was orange and blue, but the other “more accurately resembled a real handgun.”

Officers also found a black digital scale with a white substance on the same table as the 9mm, according to the warrant. Officers also found suspected marijuana on a tray in a bedroom of the residence.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni determined after an autopsy Friday morning that the child died from a gunshot wound to the head and neck, and ruled the child’s death a homicide. The child’s name has not yet been released.

