Lancaster Public Library’s former North Duke Street location will be repurposed for religious and commercial use, according to a group of investors who purchased the building for $3.2 million.

Real estate developer Rob Bowman, Clark Associates CEO Gene Clark, and philanthropist Paul Ware finalized the purchase of the building located at 125 N. Duke St. from the library last month. They are all members of St. James Episcopal Church, whose campus is located next door to the library at 119 N. Duke St.

The library’s board of trustees announced it had an agreement to sell the building in June 2021, but the investors’ identities and the price weren’t made public until the sale was finalized.

The investors say they plan to donate a portion of the 42,000-square-foot building to the church. It will renovate the rest for commercial use.

Bowman said the group wanted to secure the property for the possible future growth of St. James, which has a 275-year history in downtown Lancaster.

“If and when the church would need more real estate, this would be a once-in-a-century opportunity to acquire it,” said Bowman, the president of Lancaster city-based Charter Homes & Neighborhoods. “We decided to step up and purchase it for the church.”

Ware did not respond to a message left at his foundation. Clark wrote in a message to LNP |LancasterOnline that he was excited to be part of the partnership.

Bowman said possible uses for the space could include offices, event space and dining experiences. He said the investors plan to reveal more details sometime this winter.

Sale helps fund new location

Lancaster Public Library vacated the space in June when it moved to its new location at 151 N. Queen St. on Ewell Plaza. The library decided to move into its new $9.5 million building rather than renovate its previous home.

Library Executive Director Lissa Holland said the sale of the North Duke Street building will help fund a portion of the new library and build the library’s endowment to help keep it thriving in years to come. It also means the library can focus solely on its new home.

Holland said moving the library from the building after 68 years was difficult, but knowing a portion is going to its longtime neighbor makes it easier. She said St. James’ involvement in the building’s future will only add to its historical stature.

“I think it’s gone to a very good home,” she said.

The Lancaster Public Library was founded in 1759, and in 1898 moved to the donated home of A. Herr Smith at 125 N. Duke St. In 1954, the current building was constructed at the North Duke Street site.

Over the years it developed a variety of maintenance issues including a leaky roof and a mold problem that caused the library to close the basement, where some collections of books were stored, in 2017.

Bowman said the partnership is prepared to complete the renovations the building needs. Minor work to clean up the exterior of the building has already been taking place. Once the partners announce their plans and get needed approvals from the city, they will begin more extensive renovations in an effort to revitalize the building.

“It holds special memories for lots of folks in the city. It’s a wonderful opportunity to give a place that has meaning to it, a new life and purpose,” he said.