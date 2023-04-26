School District of Lancaster parent Chatarina Eskered is grateful to put the district’s search for a new superintendent behind her as the school board prepares to vote on appointing Keith Miles Jr. to the position.

“I’m glad to hear that the district reached an agreement, and we welcome Dr. Miles Jr. to our community,” Eskered said.

The school board will hear public comment before voting at its next meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Lincoln Middle School boardroom at 1001 Lehigh Ave. in Lancaster city. The district reached an agreement in principle with Miles, who is currently superintendent of Bridgeton Public Schools in New Jersey, on Monday.

SDL parent Elle Trainor said she appreciates Miles’ experience in the classroom and in education generally.

“It sounds like he has a pretty robust background,” she said.

Classroom experience was something some community members worried Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara lacked. The district’s former chief officer of finance and operations has a background in business but has never taught in a classroom.

The school board voted unanimously last week to make Przywara the district’s assistant superintendent. The vote came in the wake of support for Przywara in his candidacy for the superintendent role, following an announcement that the board’s top candidate, Ricardo “Rocky” Torres was the top choice. Torres withdrew his candidacy March 6.

“I’m happy that Mr. Przywara has agreed to stay as assistant superintendent as he has proven again and again to be the rock for our students and staff,” said Eskered, who has two children in the district. “I think our community is ready to move forward and put this hiring process behind us.”

Two of Jessica Comp-Lewis’ children graduated from McCaskey High School, while another currently attends Reynolds Middle School. She said she values what the district has done for her students, who have gone on to be successful after graduation, and she’s excited about what Miles will offer the district.

“(Miles) fills in all the blanks, the things that Matt doesn’t have as far as the teaching side of it,” Comp-Lewis said.

Miles spent the first seven years of his career teaching biology at Oxon Hill High School in Maryland.

“I think (Matt) has proven that he is committed to SDL but at the end of the day, he’s a CPA – he hasn’t taught – so it doesn’t quite make sense,” Comp-Lewis said.

‘Excited to see what happens’

While Miles took a tour of the district and met with key staff, unlike the previous three candidates for the superintendent position, he did not participate in a public meet and greet, the community was not surveyed on his credibility, and he did not face questions from a Parent Advisory Council.

Trainor said she was “surprised to see the process unfold differently” but underscored that she trusts the school board.

“I would love to know more about him, and I would love to meet him,” Trainor said.

And, while Trainor believes it’s important for the community to have input, she said the community had their voices heard when they elected the school board to represent them.

“It’s super hard to be on the school board,” Comp-Lewis said. “I know they do a really good job but I just feel like there maybe wasn’t enough communication or transparency. I’m just hoping we can move forward and we can learn from our mistakes.”

Comp-Lewis said one of her daughters who graduated from McCaskey High School met Miles at a function in West Philadelphia so she had some insight into his personality and background. She said her daughter “couldn’t stop talking about him.”

And from what she’s learned about Miles, Comp-Lewis said she feels like he’ll be a good candidate for the district because he’s bilingual and has experience with other similar city school districts such as Bridgeton Public Schools.

“It’s going to be a good transition for him,” Comp-Lewis said. “It seems like he’s going to fit in here.”

Like Eskered, she wants to put the whole search, which she said has caused some division in the community, behind her.

“I’m really hoping we can just come together and heal that for these kids because all of these kids deserve as much support as they can get,” Comp-Lewis said. “I’m excited to see what happens.”