Since the start of fall, it's been getting darker sooner every day and the temperatures are only getting colder.

So, when will it be time to turn the clocks back for the end of daylight saving time?

This weekend.

Daylight saving time (not daylight savings time) started March 14 at 2 a.m., and will end Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 a.m. This means that the time will "fall back." When the clock strikes 2 a.m., the time will shift back to 1 a.m.

The amount of daylight will progressively get shorter until the winter solstice on Tuesday, Dec. 21, when the northern hemisphere on Earth is tilted the furthest away from the sun.

Most of the contiguous United States follows daylight saving time, except for Arizona, which does not follow daylight saving time.

Daylight has an effect on traffic, moods and more. Daylight saving time was originally proposed in 1902 in England as a means to "prevent the nation from wasting daylight," according to National Geographic.

Arizona does not practice daylight saving time for that very reason, and the residents want less daytime and reportedly enjoy the cooler nights as a break from the harsh temperatures, according to National Geographic.