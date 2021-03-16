Editor's note: This article was updated with additional information from an affidavit of probable cause.

A Reading woman has been charged after using her position as the caregiver for a 73-year-old woman to rack up fraudulent charges of more than $146,000, according to New Holland police.

Melissa Rene Eshleman, 42, was charged with five counts of forgery, access device fraud and theft by deception after issuing at least five checks valued at a combined $21,500 to herself that were then deposited into her account between November and December of 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Eshleman used one of the woman's credit cards to make 56 separate transactions valued at $81,287.51 between April and December of 2020, police said. The contact information on the card had been changed to keep the woman from learning about the charges.

A second credit card was also used by Esheleman to rack up multiple charges, including court fees, veterinary bills and healthcare costs, according to a police news release.

Eshleman also scheduled 11 unauthorized electronic payments totaling $43,728.25 between July and December of 2020, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police she did not authorize Eshleman to make any of the transactions and terminated Eshleman's employment as her caretaker, according to the affidavit. The woman also said she does not recall signing any of the checks.

Eshleman’s attorney, Cory J. Miller, disputed police’s assertions.

“Ms. Eshleman had a long personal relationship with the victim and has a different perspective on the facts,” Miller said Tuesday. “Both her and I are looking forward to getting this resolved with the assistance of the Commonwealth as quickly as possible.”

Investigators first began looking into Eshleman in late December 2020 after Hazlett, Burt & Watson, a financial planning business, made police aware of fraudulent transactions on one of their clients’ accounts, police said.

Hazlett, Burt & Watson later provided investigators an email from Eshleman stating that she felt "horrible for what I have done" and that she was "reaching out to see what I can do to fix this," according to the affidavit. Eshleman denied ever sending the message.

The woman also provided authorities a text message from Eshleman the same day apologizing for her actions, police said. Eshelman denied sending the text.

Eshleman is free on a $75,000 unsecured bail, court records show. She will face a formal arraignment before Judge Jonathan W. Heisse on April 9.

Eshleman has previously been sentenced to seven days of confinement and three years of probation after pleading guilty to theft and forgery in York County in 2020, according to court records. She was also sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to access device fraud in Lancaster County in 2020.