A Reading man who drove his vehicle at police officers after attacking them with a blowtorch and bricks will spend up to 20 years in prison.

Zachary Gilbaugh, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday to three counts of aggravated assault, one count of criminal trespass, one count of flight to avoid apprehension, one weapons charge, five counts of reckless endangerment, one count of resisting arrest, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of criminal mischief.

Lancaster County Judge Thomas Sponaugle accepted the plea and sentenced Gilbaugh to 8 to 20 years in prison.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a warrant for Gilbaugh at an East Earl Township residence in the 1400 block of Union Grove Road on Feb. 1, 2022. Police in East Earl Township had multiple warrants for Gilbaugh for assaulting and threatening to kill a Berks County woman, according to previous reporting.

Officers found Gilbaugh in the basement of the residence – instead of cooperating, he threw cement bricks at them and threatened them with a blowtorch. Officers then tried to subdue Gilbaugh using a stun gun and nonlethal ammunition before retreating.

Gilbaugh came out of the residence with a large circular-saw blade and the blowtorch and got into a Chrysler minivan. Officers repeatedly told him to surrender, but Gilbaugh drove toward officers, prompting three officers to shoot him multiple times. Officers were then able to arrest him and take him to a hospital.

District Attorney Heather Adams determined the officers were justified in their use of force.