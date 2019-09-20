A Reading man hit a security guard with a vehicle while en route to fight an employee at Henry Schein security, police said.

Elwin Ramirez-Vega, 20, was arrested September 8 and charged with aggravated assault and driving with a suspended license for accelerating into a security guard on July 31 at 6:44 a.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police said that Ramirez-Vega and a female were going to attempt to fight a female employee when the security guard started to approach the black Kia Rio the two were in.

The security guard and two other witnesses approached Ramirez-Vega to issue a trespass warning and as the security guard was crossing in front of the car, Ramirez-Vega hit the gas, striking the guard and “causing him to slide up the hood of the vehicle,” police said.

Ramirez-Vega left before police arrived and was arrested in Reading city on September 8.

Reamirez-Vega is free on unsecured $100,000 bail, according to court documents.

