Central Pennsylvania residents will soon have another nearby option for kidney and liver transplants.
Tower Health expects to start offering those services at Reading Hospital in the next few months.
The Berks County-based system reported that the surgeons have performed more than 3,000 organ transplants. The 10 surgeons and physicians were recruited from Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia, which has been in the process of closing since July.
Other organ transplant programs in the region are at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and UPMC Pinnacle in Harrisburg.
Hershey does heart, liver and kidney transplants.
UPMC Pinnacle reported doing 1,100 kidney transplants since 2000 — with an emphasis on living donor transplants — and last year started a liver transplant evaluation clinic for its Pittsburgh-based parent organization, UPMC.
Additionally, Philadelphia-based doctors from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s parent organization offer consultations in Lancaster for liver, kidney and combined kidney/pancreas patients.
Formerly called Reading Health System, Tower rebranded in 2017 after buying five smaller hospitals formerly owned by Community Health Systems Inc.
Since then, Tower has announced plans with partners for a branch campus of Drexel’s College of Medicine and a behavioral health care hospital.
Tower also formed a joint venture to expand its ambulatory surgery services; bought 19 urgent care offices; opened a new pediatric unit in Reading’s emergency department; and added almost 700 doctors to its Tower Health Partners clinically integrated network.