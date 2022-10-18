Smithgall, a businessman and pharmacist whose hands-on approach to running City Hall got things done but occasionally rankled members of City Council, served as mayor of Lancaster for two terms from January 1998 until Jan. 3, 2006.
Readers shared their thoughts and memories on LNP | LancasterOnline's Facebook and Instagram Tuesday:
"The entire Lancaster area was blessed with decades of fun and freedom under Charlie’s watch. Especially the motorcycle community. He hosted our Lancaster County Toy Run downtown that helped so many families. One of our Best Ever! Thank You Charlie, you will be missed. PS, im glad i got to say hello to you again recently before you passed. Still a great big smile. "
Ray Treeman
"What a wonderful man. Prayers to his family. He will be missed by so many."
Sandy Robinson
"An absolutely wonderful guy to be around, I will miss his impromptu history lessons. His wealth of knowledge and love of community, is only outdone, by his love for his family. Lancaster lost one of its greats today...."
J. Ryan Murphy
"Joining the Great Cannoneers in the sky! Thank you for your service sir."
Marty James
"Oh, the stories I could tell! Daisy had these 'Guns 'n Buggies Lancaster Pennsylvania' sweatshirts made. I went to show Don Totaro who was the District Attorney at the time. The secretary told me he was at a press conference on the old courthouse steps. I walked down the street and when I turned the corner there was a large gathering with nationwide media. I stood in the front of the podium and Charlie spotted me and his eyes get huge and stared at me! Here the conference was on GUNS! We never talked about it but I'm sure Charlie thought it was all planned by me but I had no idea! Don laughed about it later."
Ronald Preston Harper Jr.
"Prayers and blessings to the family. He will be missed, he was a valued and treasured asset to Lancaster. Rest in peace Charlie."
Sally Kimmet
"A remarkable man, will be sadly missed."
Marge Burger
"Prayers for Debbie and the Smithgall family. He was a great neighbor and a very caring man."
teach4uteach on Instagram
"One of my earliest memories was going in Smithgall's pharmacy as a little girl living on Pine St."
jackiee729 on Instagram
"Condolences to the family and friends of the Smithgalls. We sure did have some epic fireworks displays when he was Mayor!"
jessick74 on Instagram
"He lived and loved the city of Lancaster!
Condolences to his family on the loss of a special servant!"
Sue Rothermel
"I only knew Charlie a sort time but came to know what a warm, kind, caring man he was -- I will miss him so very much. My prayers go out to his family and blessings to them for having him in their lives."
Patti Pfister
"Thank u Charlie for everything u did for Lancaster."
Chuck Quigley